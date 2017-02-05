Into the Evening … Ladies’ Valentines night out

All the best things in life … Romance, chocolate, wine, laughter, and books all in one night at The Spare Room at Chuckers Bowl in Rush City at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 9.

Scout & Morgan Books in Cambridge is excited to welcome six romance authors to share about themselves, their books, and their writing adventures. Each is a member of Northern Lights Writers, a local chapter of Romance Writers of America.

Joining for the event will be: Carol Ashe (From Canada) – Out of the Storm; Lori Ness (writes as Christine Arness) – Wedding Chimes, Assorted Crimes, Love Has the Best Intentions, and more; Tracey Cramer-Kelly – Lady Biker Series, True Surrender – A Military Romance, and more; Edna Curry – Lacey Summers, PI, Mystery Series, Wrong Memories, and more; LuAnn Nies – JoAnna’s Rescue, Freeing Abigail, and more; and June Kramin – Dustin Time, I Got Your Back, Hailey, and more. Each author will have their books available for purchase.

In addition to hearing from these authors, they will have a delightful assortment of desserts and chocolate from The Spare Room. Plus, North Folk Winery will offer a sampling of their award-winning wines (for additional purchase) along with the option of buying a glass or bottle of your favorites. Guests may also order off the Chucker’s Bowl menu.

Tickets are $10 and available for purchase at Scout & Morgan Books or at The Spare Room. If you are unable to make the event, reserve your signed copies prior to the event.

The Spare Room at Chuckers Bowl is located at 1270 W. Third St., Rush City, and can be reached at 320-358-0879. Scout & Morgan Books is located at 114 Buchanan St., Cambridge, and can be reached at 763-689-2474.