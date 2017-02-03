Steven Armstrong, Sr. passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, January 24, 2017. He was 62. Steve will be cremated, and his ashes will be buried in a private ceremony.

Steve was an amazing husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Charlotte and Robert Armstrong; sister, Kathy Armstrong; and mother-in-law, Jeanette Curtis.

He is survived by his wife, Jan Armstrong; daughter, Christina Tatting, along with grandchildren, Jackson and Elsie; son, Steven Armstrong, Jr. and his wife, Anna Armstrong with grandsons, James and Justin; granddaughter, Jeanette Nye with great-grandsons, Dustin and Daylen; brothers, Robert (Cheryl) Armstrong, James Armstrong and William (Cheryl) Armstrong; sisters, Sandi Bowker, Mary Hunt (Gordy) and Shirley Armstrong (Bill Leaf); and many nieces and nephews.

A party in celebration of his life will be held in the spring at the family's home. More information will come from the family.