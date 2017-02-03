More information is needed

Dear Editor:

I always enjoy hearing about our schools. It’s great when they reach out in a personal way to each mailbox holder. But, the Cambridge-Isanti School District update I received in early January was disappointing.

Our schools are doing great according to a survey. What survey? How big was the survey? Who participated? Who was District 911 compared to? How much is a majority? Without this data, the information is meaningless. More so, it makes me wonder why they are putting this out now.

Beth Knudtsen Spears

Cambridge