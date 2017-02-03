Jeannie Winselman and Audrey Clough

SAC’s Enrichment Center

Going to the movies used to be one of the pure and simple joys of raising a family in the 40s and 50s. It was uncomplicated and totally enjoyable. Time marches on, and going to the movies is still an enjoyable outing today.

According to TheGuardian.com, 15 percent of all senior citizens were frequent moviegoers in 2015. Films starring mature actors have especially been huge hits with older viewers. One that comes to mind is “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel,” released in 2015, which was an optimistic portrait of aging that suggested it can be a very productive time of life.

I am guessing that many of you have not been to a movie theater in a long time. That is why we have decided to implement the first Monday of each month as “Movie Monday.” Meet us at SAC’s Enrichment Center at 9:45 a.m. and then we will proceed, as a group, to the movie theater, where we will all view the same movie. Our movie choice will be either be a PG-13 or a Christian movie. We are currently working on a group rate for admission and treats. The admission cost is $5 per person at the present time. “Movie Monday” will begin on Monday, Feb. 6. We hope many of you will join us for an enjoyable outing as we go to the movies.

On another note, Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching. Before you make any plans, you should know that SAC’s Friendship Cafe will be having a special Valentine’s lunch on Feb. 14 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Our menu will consist of chicken kiev with rice pilaf, vegetable medley, SAC’s famous green salad with poppy seed dressing, Boston cream pie, and punch and coffee. Cost is $8 per person. We will also have special Valentine treats and activities during that time. Our coloring group this week colored numerous Valentines, and this will occur next Tuesday also. Hopefully we will see you on Valentine’s Day.

Weekly Events at SAC’s

Thursday, Feb. 2:

• 9:30 a.m. – Walking Wellness.

• 10:15 a.m. – “Bunco.”

• Noon – “500” Cards.

Friday, Feb. 3:

• Friday Breakfast is open from 7:30 - 9:30 a.m.

• Friendship Cafe lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 6:

• 8:30 a.m. – Morning Stretch.

• 9:30 a.m. – Wellness Walking.

• 9:45 a.m. – Meet you at the Movie Theater.

• 1 p.m. – Bridge.

Tuesday, Feb. 7:

• 10 a.m. – Adult Coloring.

• 10 a.m. – Ed D. Jones Coffee Chat.

• 10 a.m. – Knit & Stitch.

• Noon – “Hand and Foot” Cards.

Wednesday, Feb. 8:

Meal of the Day: BBQ Ribs.

• 8:30 a.m. – Morning Stretch.

• 9 a.m. – Cribbage.

• 10:15 a.m. – Trip to Plymouth Playhouse.

Thursday, Feb. 9:

• 9:30 a.m. – Walking.

• Noon – “500” cards.

Upcoming Events:

• Monday, Feb. 6: Meet you at the movie theater in Cambridge at 9:45 a.m. Our movie choice will be either be a PG-13 or a Christian movie.

• Wednesday, Feb. 8: “Rise Up Old Men” is full. We will be leaving the Center at 10:15 a.m., stopping for lunch at Teppanyaki and returning home by 4:30 p.m.

• Wednesday, Feb. 8, 1-3 p.m. at the Center. The New to Medicare classes will cover all aspects: enrollment periods, different parts of Medicare (A-D), fraud and abuse, and supplemental insurances. Even if you are on Medicare, there is lots of information that changes yearly. All are welcome to attend. Call the Senior Linkage Line 1-800-333-2433 to register.

• Wednesday, March 15: DayTrippers production, “Wife Begins at Forty.” It’s a laugh-a-minute farcical evening when housewife Linda fans the flames of passion with her mild-mannered, ordinary husband, George. Throw in the assistance of their fun-loving neighbors Roger and Betty, along with George’s live-in father Bernard and their independent son Leonard – and you have the formula for a belly rolling good time. Leave at 10:45 a.m. from the Center and return by 5 p.m. Price is $50 which includes meal, transportation and ticket. Look on our webpage sacsmn.org or in the Newsletter for more information.

• SAC’s is also offering a 10-day motor coach trip, July 13-22, 2017, to the beautiful Colorado Rockies. Savor every minute as we “ride the rails” on five separate Colorado trains. Highlights include Garden of the Gods in Colorado Springs, the Royal Gorge, Monument Valley, Durango, the Silver Dollar Highway and the Black Canyon of the Gunnison. Feel free to call Sandie at 763-706-7562 with any questions you have.

“Traveling – it leaves you speechless, then turns you into a storyteller.” So, come travel with SAC’s.