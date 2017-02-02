Upcoming Events

Elof Wedin Exhibit, Life Drawing Work and more

Through March 7: Open Tuesdays 9 a.m. to noon, Thursdays and Saturdays 1-4 p.m. On display, several pieces from Cambridge Center for the Arts extensive Elof Wedin collection. This exhibit features a study of abstracts in bright blue colors and a separate series features calming oranges and greens. Also on display are works from their Life Drawing sessions featuring many local artists. Come over and learn about their paint parties, writers group, arts salon, membership, theater and plays, music concerts, and children’s chorus. Cambridge Center for the Arts, 140 Buchanan St. N., 763-552-0320, cambridgecenterforthearts.org.

Long Lake Spaghetti Dinner

Friday, Feb. 3: All are invited to a Spaghetti Dinner from 4-7 p.m. at Long Lake Lutheran Church, 3921 277th Ave. NW, Isanti (Highway 47 and 277th Avenue). All You Can Eat Spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread, beverage and dessert. Tickets adults, $6; 6-12 years, $3.

Stompin’ Grounds Coffee Concert

Friday, Feb. 3: All are invited to a fundraiser concert for Southern Poverty Law Center and Outlook Clinics to be held at 7 p.m. at Common Ground, 404 Cypress St. N., Cambridge. It will feature local musical talent and blues and rock music from the band “Group Therapy,” with Susan Blom, Kathy Jones, Rob Lininger and Frank and Julie Wells. Suggested donation of $10 at the door. Coffee, cold drinks and desserts will be served.

Peace Walk in Cambridge

Saturday, Feb. 4: The bi-monthly peace walk in Cambridge will take place at 9 a.m. The group meets in the parking lot at Highway 95 and Birch Street, and the walk takes about half-hour. They try to keep their messages positive, supporting equal rights and justice for all, protection of our environment, and an end to violence. Anyone is welcome to join. They walk on the first and third Saturdays of every month, so they also meet on Feb. 18. They don’t walk if it is below zero.

Bingo Fundraiser for Isanti Ambassadors

Saturday, Feb. 4: A Bingo Fundraiser for the Isanti Ambassador Program will be held from 2-5 p.m. at Isanti Middle School and hosted by Access Church. A $20 donation per person includes three game cards and snacks. Additional game cards available. There will be prizes for every game and also a silent auction. All proceeds will help the Ambassadors purchase materials to rebuild their parade float for 2017. All welcome.

Open House for BlueHouse Garden

Saturday, Feb. 4: All are invited to an Open House for BlueHouse Garden from 5-9 p.m. The event will include wine tasting (kid wine available for children attending). Projects will focus on love, romance and self-care. BlueHouse Garden is a homestead with large gardens, goats, sheep, potbelly pigs and an assortment of poultry. They sell pork, jelly, pickles, bread and other homestead items. Eve’s Oils is a small essential oil business with a focus on home-made products and clean living solutions. Ready made crafts: Wool dryer balls, premixed scents, lotion bars, bath bombs, handmade cards and more. Young Living Essential Oils representatives available for questions. Location: 3190 369th Ave. NE, Cambridge.

Edward Jones Coffee Club

Tuesday, Feb. 7: The public is invited to the Edward Jones Coffee Club at 10 a.m. at the Cambridge Senior Enrichment Center, 140 N. Buchanan, City Center Mall. Discussing current events, the economy and investing in a relaxed, informal setting. Coffee and goodies provided. Bring a friend and RSVP by calling 763-689-8552.

Arts Salon

Tuesday, Feb. 7: Let’s be Art friends … Cambridge Center for the Arts hosts this informal and fun gathering of artists and arts enthusiasts each month on the first Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at Sidelines Grill in Cambridge. Everyone is welcome. Join in discussions and have the chance to share your art, writing, dance, song, music, acting, humor or arts knowledge with the group. Enjoy food and beverage at your own cost. Address: 138 Second Ave. SE, Cambridge. 763-552-0320 for more information.

Open Studio

Wednesday, Feb. 8: Join fellow artists in a non-competitive, relaxed and people friendly atmosphere to work on your own art with your own supplies from 9 a.m. to noon. No instruction. All mediums are welcome. If using oils, use odorless turpentine and bring a table cover. Snacks are welcome. This is a great way to meet other artists and enjoy getting to know each other. No registration necessary, you may come at any time. No charge. Cambridge Center for the Arts, 140 Buchanan St. N., Cambridge. Info: 763-552-0320.

Senior Social Hour

Wednesday, Feb. 8: Have you wondered what the difference is between a will and a trust? Which should you use? Barry Springborn of Thrivent Financial will be at the Senior Social Hour in the Library room at the Braham Event Center at 2 p.m. to explain how each is used and answer your questions. Anyone interested in this topic is welcome to attend.

Writers Group

Wednesday, Feb. 8: Open to all writers of all levels and you may join this group at any time. Informal and friendly, they meet regularly every second and fourth Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Cambridge Center for the Arts, 140 Buchanan St. N., City Center Mall. More info: barb.ccfa.writers@gmail.com or 763-552-0320.

Suicide Survivor Group

Thursday, Feb. 9: Suicide Survivor Group, come let’s talk about it. The group meets the second Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. at Immannuel Lutheran Church of Brunswick, 2088 Highway 70, Mora (three blocks off Highways 65 and 70). For more information contact Joan at 952-393-0201.

Cambridge Firefighters Gun Raffle

Saturday, Feb. 11: The Cambridge Firefighters Relief Association will host its 9th annual Gun Raffle at the Armed Forces Reserve Center in Cambridge, 505 Spirit River Drive (County Road 70). Cash bar opens at 4 p.m. Chicken & BBQ Ribs Dinner starts at 5 p.m. Cost is $10 for dinner; $5 for half dinner. Gun Raffle tickets are $5 per ticket. Drawing at 9 p.m. Tickets available from any Cambridge firefighter or by calling Dave at 763-286-8004, Cory at 612-961-0351 or Corey at 763-843-6094.

Valentines Dinner and Dance

Saturday, Feb. 11: A Valentines Dinner and Dance will be held from 5-9 p.m. at the Braham Event Center. There is an $8 entrance fee per person and $6 meal cost per person. Families welcome. Dance to the music of Ed Pangerl and friends.

Cash Bingo

Sunday, Feb. 12: The Christ the King Knights of Columbus, Council No. 12813 is sponsoring Cash Bingo at 2 p.m. in the Catholic Parish Hall on Fern Street in Cambridge. Win a ham as a door prize. They will also serve Pizza. Free-will donation for the pizza. All proceeds will go to help their Council fund community and Parish projects.