Trailer stolen from White Bear Lake recovered in Isanti County

A trailer allegedly stolen from a residence in White Bear Lake has been recovered from a residence in Isanti County.

Kevin Ross Barrett, 35, of Cambridge, was charged on Jan. 26 before Judge James Dehn in Isanti County District Court in Cambridge with felony receiving stolen property. His bail was set at $30,000 without conditions or $5,000 with conditions and next court appearance for March 2. Kevin Ross Barrett

The trailer was reported stolen from a residence in White Bear Lake on Jan. 4.

According to the criminal complaint:

At 5:04 p.m., the White Bear Lake Police Department received a complaint of a stolen 2007 Legend Trailer, valued at $3,000, from a residence.

On Jan. 24, at approximately 5:19 p.m., Isanti County law enforcement officers were dispatched to a reported domestic along the 1460 block of 277th Lane Northwest.

While investigating the domestic, Isanti County Deputy John McCarty observed a black trailer parked in the driveway of the residence. It appeared areas of the trailer had been painted over with spray paint that was not consistent with the factory paint on the trailer. Based on past training and experience, McCarty was aware that stolen trailers are often painted over to alter their appearance. He ran the Minnesota registration and confirmed the trailer was reported as stolen from White Bear Lake.

The officers were told the trailer belonged to Barrett. Barrett was at the residence, and found hiding in the garage. Barrett told the officers the trailer belonged to him, and he bought the trailer off Craigslist from a man named Chris. He said he paid Chris $1,000 with a promise to pay an additional $1,500 when Chris found and delivered the title. Approximately one week after the purchase, Barrett tried to contact Chris but the telephone number was disconnected. Barrett said he did some work on the trailer, including painting and cleaning, but stopped all work when he couldn’t contact Chris. Barrett said he believed the trailer might be stolen or something else, but was unsure what to do next.