Play Inc presents musical ‘Company’

Play Inc Community Theatre is poised to bring the world of Stephen Sondheim’s musical “Company” to the stage this weekend and next weekend at the Anoka-Ramsey Community College Cambridge Campus.

If the names Sondheim or “Company” don’t ring a bell for you, don’t worry. Play Inc has always striven to provide the East Central region with the best show offerings possible, and “Company” is about the best there is when it comes to stories that examine marriage. Not marriage in the simple or black and white sense, but marriage in the real world.

Director Aaron Knudsvig said, “There’s a lot of grey in these relationships, and we think you’ll find bits and pieces that match the grey in your relationships.”

Centered on the character Bobby as he turns 35, the show reveals the love and the angst that creates the “perfect relationship.” Bobby is single, although he has several girlfriends show up throughout the show. It’s his friends though, five married couples of different ages and experiences, that infuse the show with it’s heart and humor.

Knudsvig said, “I’ve listened to this music hundreds of times before rehearsals started. I’ve seen it twice, and yet I’m constantly surprised at how laugh out loud funny this show is.”

Play Inc has presented shows about relationships around Valentine’s Day for the last four years. Not only is this one the biggest one that they’ve done in that regard, but it’s also the most challenging. Music by Stephen Sondheim is considered some of the toughest in musical theatre including shows that recently became movies: “Into the Woods” and “Sweeney Todd.”

Knudsvig credits the cast for their amazing ability to tackle this work in a very few number of rehearsals.

“This cast is one of the best that I’ve ever worked with–and they come from all over: Cambridge, Zimmerman, Princeton, Mora, and north of North Branch,” Knudsvig said. “Their commitment to the complexities of this score have continually amazed me. Beyond that they are so fun to work with. There are some shows that Play Inc has done, that people still talk to me about on a regular basis (The Producers and I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change to name two), and I believe Company is going to join that list. Don’t be on the outside of this special Valentine’s event.”

“Company” can be seen at the Anoka-Ramsey Community College Cambridge theatre on Feb. 3, 4, 10 and 11. All performances are at 7 p.m. and seating is limited. Tickets available for purchase at www.playinconline.org.

Cast List

Robert: Shane Korte

Sarah: Carmell Korte

Harry: Sam Johnson

Susan: Jamie Stone

Peter: Kyle Hansen

Jenny: Glenn Morehouse Olson

David: Andy Walker

Amy: Jessica Martin

Paul: Scott Tolzmann

Joanne: Amy Brosnahan

Larry: George Walker

Kathy: Mary Russell

April: Angie Nelson

Marta: Lena Scullard

Pit Band

Keyboard: Erin Roe

Keyboard: Andrea Downing

Flute: Chloe Forsland

Clarinet: Tessa Larson

Trumpet: Blake Olson

Trombone: Bryan Johnson

Bass: Eric Anderson

Percussion: Peter Dunbar

Production Crew and Tech

Director: Aaron Knudsvig

Music Director: Shannon Shogren

Tech Director: Chuck Vrchota

Assistant to the Directors: Jonathan Wells

Lighting: Madeline Kohn

Sound: Mac Lucking