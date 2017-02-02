Minnesota dentists are offering free dental care to children in need on Feb. 3 and Feb. 4.

The Minnesota Dental Association has over 2,000 dental professionals volunteering at more than 125 clinics across the state for Give Kids a Smile.

Locating a clinic with open appointments is as easy as calling United Way 211 (just dial 2-1-1) or by visiting mndental.org. Appointments can then be scheduled directly with the dental office.

Patients must be 18 years or younger and accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Dentists will be providing free exams, fillings and sealants. Specific services provided at each location will be outlined when an appointment is scheduled.

“Minnesota dentists know every child deserves a winning smile,” said Dr. Kevin Dens, president of the Minnesota Dental Association and a practicing dentist in Baxter, Minnesota. “There is so much unmet need for dental treatment in Minnesota.”

Minnesota dentists have provided free care to more than 65,000 young children and donated services valued at more than $17 million over the past 14 years to Give Kids a Smile.

Listed below are the participating clinics with appointments still available in Isanti County:

• Cambridge Dental Center, 763-689-1554.

135 Opportunity Blvd. S., Cambridge.

Event date: Feb. 3, 8 a.m. to noon.

Services offered: Exams, cleanings, fluoride treatment, sealants, x-rays, extractions.

• Melissa Hutchens D.D.S., 763-552-1616.

538 S. Main St., Suite 130, Cambridge.

Event date: Feb. 4, 8 a.m. to noon.

Services offered: Exams, cleanings, fluoride treatment, x-rays, sealants, extractions, fillings.

• Cambridge Family Dental, 763-689-5699.

1596 Second Ave. NE, Suite A, Cambridge.

Event date: Feb. 4, 8 a.m. to noon.

Services offered: Exams, cleanings, fluoride varnishes.