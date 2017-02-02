Art and Science Academy students win Future City award

Pictured from left are Art and Science Academy teacher Ben Mulhern, and eighth-grade

students Allyson Treichel, Kresten Atkins and Elijah Anderson.

Congratulations to all of the Art and Science Academy students participating in the Future City competition on Saturday, Jan. 21.

The event was held at Dunwoody College in Minneapolis. Art and Science Academy students took home one of 18 special awards for first-time participants.

The winning team (pictured) won ‘Most Innovative Power Source’ for their nuclear fusion reactor. Future City program engages youth in hands-on STEM exploration.

The program starts with a question—how can we make the world a better place?

To answer it, sixth, seventh and eighth-grade students imagine, research, design and build cities of the future that showcase their solution to a citywide sustainability issue.

Past topics include stormwater management, urban agriculture and green energy.

The 2016-2017 topic was the Power of Public Space.