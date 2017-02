PUBLIC NOTICE

OF BOARD OF AUDIT

Notice is hereby given to the residents of Stanford Township, County of Isanti, State of Minnesota that the Annual Board of Audit and Budget meeting will be held on Tuesday February 7, 2017 at 5:00 pm, at the Stanford Town Hall, 5050 261st Avenue NW, Isanti, MN.

Barbara A. Vogtlin

Stanford Township Clerk

Published in the

Isanti County News

February 1, 2017

648367