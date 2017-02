Notice is hereby given to residents of Maple Ridge Township that the Town Board will meet at 6:00 PM at the Maple Ridge Town Hall on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 for the Board of Audit and a regular meeting.

Joseph D. Rajkowski

Maple Ridge Township Clerk

mrtclerk@gmail.com

Published in the

Isanti County News

February 1, 8, 2017

