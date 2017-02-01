Summons – SUMMONS AND NOTICE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS MATTER

STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF ISANTI
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File Number: 30-JV-17-19
Case Type: Juvenile
In the Matter of the Welfare of the Child(ren) of:
Randi Ann Swanson
and
Eric Robertson,
Parents
NOTICE TO: Randi Ann Swanson and Eric Robertson, above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s).
1. A Termination of Parental Rights Petition has been filed in the Office of the Clerk of Juvenile Court located at 555 18th Avenue SW. Cambridge. MN 55008, Minnesota, alleging that parental rights of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) to the children) named in the petition should be permanently severed.
2. Notice is hereby given that the matter of said Termination of Parental Rights Petition will be called for hearing before the Juvenile Court located at Isanti County Government Center – 555 18th Avenue SW, Cambridge, MN 55008. on February 28, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. or as soon after as the Matter can be heard.
3. YOU ARE ORDERED to appear before the Juvenile Court at the scheduled time and date.
4. You have a right to be represented by counsel.
5. If you fail to appear at the hearing, the Court may still conduct the hearing and grant appropriate relief, including permanently severing the parental rights of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) and taking permanent custody of the child/ren named in the Petition.
WITNESS, the Honorable
James Dehn,
Judge of District Court
BY: /s/ Heather Holland,
Sr. Court Clerk,
Court Administrator
Published in the
Isanti County News
February 1, 8, 15, 2017
