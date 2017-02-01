Summons – SUMMONS AND NOTICE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS MATTER

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF ISANTI

DISTRICT COURT

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File Number: 30-JV-17-19

Case Type: Juvenile

In the Matter of the Welfare of the Child(ren) of:

Randi Ann Swanson

and

Eric Robertson,

Parents

NOTICE TO: Randi Ann Swanson and Eric Robertson, above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s).

1. A Termination of Parental Rights Petition has been filed in the Office of the Clerk of Juvenile Court located at 555 18th Avenue SW. Cambridge. MN 55008, Minnesota, alleging that parental rights of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) to the children) named in the petition should be permanently severed.

2. Notice is hereby given that the matter of said Termination of Parental Rights Petition will be called for hearing before the Juvenile Court located at Isanti County Government Center – 555 18th Avenue SW, Cambridge, MN 55008. on February 28, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. or as soon after as the Matter can be heard.

3. YOU ARE ORDERED to appear before the Juvenile Court at the scheduled time and date.

4. You have a right to be represented by counsel.

5. If you fail to appear at the hearing, the Court may still conduct the hearing and grant appropriate relief, including permanently severing the parental rights of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) and taking permanent custody of the child/ren named in the Petition.

WITNESS, the Honorable

James Dehn,

Judge of District Court

BY: /s/ Heather Holland,

Sr. Court Clerk,

Court Administrator

Published in the

Isanti County News

February 1, 8, 15, 2017

648290