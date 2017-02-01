School Board – Independent SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 314

ORGANIZATIONAL MEETING MINUTES

January 9, 2017

The 2017 Organizational School Board meeting was called to order by Acting Chairperson Steve Eklund at 7:00 p.m. The Pledge of Allegiance was given.

Members present: S. Eklund, M. Thompson, T.Cuda, A. Londgren, A. Flowers (arrived 7:05 pm),

R. Wyganowski, J. Paitl (arrived 7:04 pm) and Supt. Ken Gagner.

Members absent: None.

Motion by A. Londgren, second by T. Cuda to adopt the agenda as printed.

Acting Chair Eklund called for nominations for the office of school board chair for 2017.

M. Thompson nominated Steven Eklund, second by T. Cuda. After three calls, nominations ceased. Motion by M. Thompson, second by A. Londgren to call for the vote. Steven Eklund was elected school board chair for 2017 by unanimous vote.

Chair Eklund called for nominations for the office of school board vice chair for 2017. A. Londgren nominated Mike Thompson, second by T. Cuda. After three calls, nominations ceased. Motion by A. Londgren, second by R. Wyganowski to call for the vote. Mike Thompson was elected school board vice chair for 2017 by unanimous vote.

Chair Eklund called for nominations for the office of school board clerk for 2017. M. Thompson nominated A. Londgren, second by T. Cuda. After three calls, nominations ceased. Motion by T. Cuda, second by M. Thompson to call for the vote. A. Londgren was elected school board clerk for 2017 by unanimous vote.

Chair Eklund called for nominations for the office of school board treasurer for 2017. M. Thompson nominated Tony Cuda, second by A. Londgren. After three calls, nominations ceased. Motion by R. Wyganowski, second by M. Thompson to call for a vote. Tony Cuda was elected school board treasurer for 2017 by unanimous vote.

Motion by A. Londgren, second by R. Wyganowski that school board salaries remain the same as 2016 at $800 for officers, $600 for directors; $75 for regular monthly school board meetings; for other meetings up to 4 hours – $50; for meetings of 4 to 8 hours – $75; and, $125 for any other meetings over 8 hours in 1 day, contingent upon filing of claim form. There is no cap. Carried

Motion by R. Wyganowski, second by T. Thompson to set the regular school board meetings for July 2017 through June 2018 on the following dates:

Mon., July 17, 2017 Mon., Nov. 20, 2017 Mon., March 19, 2018

Mon., Aug. 21, 2017 Mon., Dec. 18, 2017 Mon., April 16, 2018

Mon., Sept. 18, 2017 Mon., Jan. 22, 2018 (4th Mon) Mon., May 21, 2018

Mon., Oct. 16, 2017 Mon., Feb. 26, 2018 (4th Mon) Mon., June 18, 2018 Carried.

Motion by T. Cuda, second by R. Wyganowski to set the Organizational meeting for Monday, January 8, 2018, at 7:00 p.m. in the Braham Area High School Community Room. Carried

Motion by A. Londgren, second by M. Thompson to adopt the following resolution designating official depositories for 2017:

RESOLVED, that the Frandsen Bank & Trust of Braham and the Bremer Bank, Lake Elmo, MN be designated as official depositories for 2017 and that funds of this school district deposited in said banks be subject to withdrawal upon checks, notes, drafts, bills of exchange, acceptances, under-taking of other orders for the payment of money when signed on behalf of this school district by three of its officers to wit: Chair, Clerk and Treasurer. Carried.

Motion by A. Londgren, second by M. Thompson to authorize the Superintendent of Schools and district office designees to have online banking access to the Braham Schools accounts at the Frandsen Bank & Trust and Bremer Financial Services. Carried.

Motion by M. Thompson, second by T. Cuda to adopt the following resolution:

RESOLVED, that the Minnesota School District Liquid Asset Fund (MSDLAF+) be designated as the official depository for State Funds due to the district. Carried.

Motion by R. Wyganowski, second by J. Paitl to authorize the Superintendent of Schools and designees to make electronic transfers of District 314 monies. Carried.

Motion by A. Londgren, second by T. Cuda to adopt the following operating procedure for collateral as it relates to investment of district funds and to designate the Superintendent of Schools to approve collateral as per these guidelines:

Acceptable Collateral: U.S. Treasury Notes or Bonds Securities and other federal agency bonds pledged as collateral: The market value of the securities pledged as collateral must be greater than 110% of the deposits with the corresponding institutions. Carried.

Motion by J. Paitl, second by T. Cuda to adopt the following resolution:

RESOLVED, that the school board desires to use facsimile signatures on all district checks to eliminate the need to have board officers sign each check issued. The Superintendent of Schools shall provide for this procedure. The board also directs the current facsimile signatures. No new signatures are needed. Carried.

Motion by M. Thompson, second by J. Paitl to adopt the following resolution:

RESOLVED, that the school board desires to have the Superintendent of Schools, or his designee, make investments of school district funds when balances are present. The board also desires that the Superintendent, or his designee, perform the duties of clerk and treasurer. Carried.

Motion by A. Londgren, second by J. Paitl to adopt the following resolution:

RESOLVED, that the school board desires to have the Superintendent of Schools properly authorized to enter into leases on behalf of the board, and to purchase and contract for goods and services within general budget categories. Carried.

Motion by R. Wyganowski, second by T. Cuda to adopt the following resolution:

RESOLVED, that the school board wishes to take advantage of payment discounts on purchases and recognize the terms of contracts, purchase orders and vendors. The school board authorizes the superintendent of schools and/or the school board clerk to pay claims against the district prior to a regularly scheduled board meeting if the claim addresses the conditions mentioned in this resolution. Carried.

Motion by J. Paitl, second by A. Londgren to adopt the following resolution:

RESOLVED, that the school board wishes to appoint legal counsel for 2017 and that legal counsel shall be the firm of Ratwik, Roszak and Maloney. Carried.

Motion by T. Cuda, second by J. Paitl to appoint the Isanti County News to serve as School District 314s official publication for 2017. Carried.

Motion by R. Wyganowski, second by M. Thompson to set the mileage and meal allowance for all district employees for 2017 as follows:

Mileage: reimbursement at the IRS allowable rate which is $.53.5 per mile; and, Meals: Breakfast – $8.50, Lunch – $11.00, Supper – $13.50; with allowable reimbursement at the registration set fee for workshops, meetings, etc., when such is the case. Carried.

School board committee membership assignments for 2017 were discussed and set as listed below.

Committee Assignment 2017 School Board Representative(s):

Budget Advisory S. Eklund, M. Thompson, R. Wyganowski

Buildings/Grounds & Transportation S. Eklund, T. Cuda, J. Paitl

Comm. Educ. Advisory Council A. Londgren

Donald F. Olson Scholarship S. Eklund, A. Londgren, T. Cuda

ECMECC S. Eklund

Isanti Co. Human Rights Commission Supt. of Schools /alt. M. Thompson

Legislative (SEE) S. Eklund

Meet & Confer A. Flowers, M. Thompson, J. Paitl

MN State H.S. League S. Eklund /alt. A. Londgren

Policy Review T. Cuda, A. Flowers, R. Wyganowski

RRSEC Joint Powers Agreement M. Thompson

Technology T. Cuda, A. Flowers

Worlds Best WorkForce A. Londgren, alt. M. Thompson

Negotiating Committees:

Superintendent S. Eklund, M. Thompson

Administration A. Flowers, J. Paitl

Teachers T. Cuda, S. Eklund, R. Wyganowski

District Office S. Eklund, A. Londgren

Custodians T. Cuda, S. Eklund

Secretaries/Paras T. Cuda, A. Flowers

Food Service A. Flowers, A. Londgren

Motion by R. Wyganowski, second by T. Cuda to cease participation in the Isanti County Interagency Collaborative and to accept the remaining committee assignments as listed. Carried.

Reminder of the next Regular School Board meeting scheduled for Monday, January 23, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. in the Community Room (B100) at the high school.

Motion by R.Wyganowski, second by T. Cuda to close the organizational meeting at 7:16 p.m. Carried.

Attest: Allison Londgren, Clerk

Attest: Steve Eklund, Chair

Published in the

Isanti County Mews

February 1, 2017

646863

http://isanticountynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/02/646863-1.pdf