School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 314

Regular Meeting Minutes

December 19, 2016

The regular school board meeting was called to order by Chair Steven Eklund at 7:00 p.m. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Members present: S. Eklund, M. Thompson, T. Cuda, A. Londgren, A. Flowers, R. Wyganowski, J. Paitl and Supt. Gagner.

Motion by T. Cuda, second by J. Paitl to adopt the agenda as printed. Carried.

Motion by A. Flowers, second by A. Londgren to approve the minutes of the November 21, 2016 Regular School Board meeting, approve the December bills $210,553.03; and, accept the December Treasurers report. The board approved the hiring of: Brea Schminski and Amber Hoffman as Co-head Track & Field coaches beginning 3-13-17. The Lane 10, Step 3 Head Coach and the Lane 8, Step 3 Asst Coach salaries will be added together and divided by two. Both coaches will get their share. Andrew Shaw as the .5 FTE EC teacher. His start date was 11-28-16. He will be paid at Lane 1, Step 1. Tim Burton as custodian. This is full-time, year round. His start date was 12-5-16. He will be paid at Step 2 of the custodial portion of the contract. Roxanne Kirby, Lori Lemieux, Dayla McDonald, JeanAnn Mattson, and Dawn Olson are hired as the Bomber Boost teachers beginning 11-29-16 and ending 3-21-17. There are 28 sessions.

Motion by R. Wyganowski, second by M. Thompson to acknowledge the December 2016 donations for the purposes requested: for supermileage $2,992 from Williams Sound, $750 from Grandy Lions, $100 from Braham Motor Service, $50 from RMS Machining, $300 from Team Industries/Motek, $75 from Dales Heating & Plumbing; for greenhouse $500 from Derek Becker; from Gordon Stone $1,000 for boys basketball; and, for Angel fund $200 from Braham Auxiliary Post #6 1731. Carried

No comments during Open Forum.

JeanAnn Mattson – 1st & 2nd grade PLC leader shared that their group has been focusing on the language of math. As a group, twelve elementary teachers have been taking a course called Number Sense through Mathematically Minded and learning about subitizing. Supt. Gagner stated subitizing is part of the WBWF plan for 2016-2017. They will also continue to look at reading scores.

Jeff Eklund, Elem Principals, written report was reviewed. Congratulations to Tracy Fix, 6th grade teacher, for being chosen by her peers as the T.E.A.M. award winner for December and to Lori Lemieux. 4th grade teacher, for being nominated as a teacher of the year candidate. Seventy elementary students are registered for Bomber Boost.

Shawn Kuhnke, Principal/AD, reviewed his written report. He congratulated Luke Becker and his Vo Ag students on their great day with the Ag Ed teachers from the U of MN Twin Cities. The professor from the U of MN said It was a good experience for our students to observe and participate in a student-directed approach to learning. Congratulations to the AAA award winners Alec Downing and Elizabeth Altendorf.

The board reviewed the Community Ed report. The brochure will be sent out during Christmas break.

Supt. Gagner reviewed his written report. He attended the Schools for Equity in Education (SEE) meeting on Dec. 2nd. The state does have an equity factor to help achieve equity in funding for schools, but there has not been an increase in the equity factor for many years. ECMECC operating committee named their 40 MN credit college transfer program, East Central College Options (ECCO). The Fire Marshal visit went well. Hats off to Jeff Campbell and staff and the cooperation of all employees.

Supt. Gagner congratulated the following staff, students and community members for their accomplishments as Braham HONORS recipients. They are: Emily Lindquist, Hunter Giffrow, Lizzie Altendorf, Lori Lemieux, and Danika Dahlin.

Alec Downing, Student Council representative, reviewed their report. Student Council members continue to mentor 7th and 8th graders meeting once a week and assisting with homework and organization. Council members volunteered help at the Nate Johnson Benefit in Rush City and Santa Day at the Braham Event Center. Sno Daze week is Jan. 30th to Feb. 3rd.

School board members attended various basketball games, wrestling events, concerts, the retiree hosted Holiday Open House, MSBA delegate assembly and the Braham United Against Drugs meeting.

Motion by M. Thompson second by A. Flowers to levy the maximum allowable for the Final 2016 Payable 2017 School District 314 Property Tax Levy. Carried. A copy of the signature page of said Levy shall be a part of the official minutes.

Motion by A. Londgren, second by T. Cuda to approve the MOU with BEA restructuring the four half-day curriculum days into two full days for curriculum writing. Carried.

Motion by R. Wyganowski, second by J. Pait to approve the update to the Transportation Contract with the Braham Bus Company reducing the cost by two student contact days. Carried.

Motion by R. Wyganowski, second by J. Paitl to adopt the 2017-2018 school calendar. Carried.

Motion by A. Flowers, second by M. Thompson to accept the recommended changes to the elementary student handbook as requested by Principal Eklund and School Nurse Bendickson. Carried

Motion by J. Paitl, second by A. Flowers to accept the donation from Braham Area Committee for Kids (B.AC.K.) in an amount not to exceed $85,000. The money will be used to fund the following projects in the order listed until the projects are completed or this gift is exhausted. If work remains to complete the list of projects, the unfinished projects will not be completed until Braham Area Public Schools receive additional gifts from B.A.C.K. or other sources to finish these projects. The projects are: softball storage building and gravel pad; fence guard and padding; baseball complex storage building, electrical hookups for ball fields; Toro Sand Pro – infield grooming tractor and attachments; John Deere 54 zero turn lawn mower; portable backstop; dugout roofs; hoses for watering; several small field maintenance items; and a refrigerator. Carried.

Motion by A. Londgren, second by R. Wyganowski to adopt the following policies that were up for cycle review: #521 Student Disability Nondiscrimination; #526 – Hazing Prohibition; #531 – Pledge of Allegiance; and, #532 Use of Peace Officers and Crisis Teams to Remove Students with IEPs from School Grounds. Carried.

Motion by A. Flowers, second by J. Paitl to adopt policy #701 – Establishment and adoption of school district budget. Carried.

Chair Eklund reminded all present of the January Organizational meeting on Monday, January 9th at 7:00 p.m. and the Regular School Board meeting to be held on Monday, January 23rd at 7:00 p.m. in B100 – Community Room.

Motion by R. Wyganowski, second by A. Flowers to adjourn the meeting. Chair Eklund adjourned the meeting at 7:37 p.m.

Attest: Allison Londgren, Clerk Attest: Steven Eklund, Chair

