Robert H. Gustafson, 84, of Cambridge passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2017 at GracePointe Crossing Gables West.

He was born on September 15, 1932 in Minneapolis, MN to C. Hugo and Sally (Pettersson) Gustafson.

On August 13, 1955, he was united in marriage to Caroline Duvick. They raised three daughters Rhoda, Carlotta and Ellen.

Bob was a lifelong Minnesotan. He and Caroline spent the last 11 years in Cambridge. He was active at First Baptist Church and volunteered at GracePointe Crossing. Music was a lifelong passion for Bob. He played in several musical groups and was very proud of his Swedish Heritage.

He was preceded in death by his parents and youngest brother Karl.

Robert is survived by his wife of 62 years, Caroline; daughters Rhoda (Evan) Brue of Eagan, Carlotta (Mark) Lund of Cambridge, Ellen (Karl) Edwards of Palmer, Alaska; seven grandchildren; brother Raymond Gustafson of Cambridge; as well as other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, February 18, 2017 at First Baptist Church in Cambridge. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Online condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Memorials are preferred to Wycliffe Bible Translators Acct #300072. Arrangements are with the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.