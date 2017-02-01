Notice of Court Hearings – NOTICE OF ISSUANCE OF

HARASSMENT

ORDER FOR HEARING BY PUBLICATION

State of Minnesota

County Isanti

District Court

Judicial District: 10th

Court File Number: 30-CV-17-5

Case Type: Harassment

Keith Becklin

Petitioner(s)

vs.

Charles Johnson

Respondent(s)

To Respondent named above:

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that a Harassment Order For Hearing has been issued in the above matter.

A hearing is scheduled for February 13, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. at Isanti County Courthouse, 555 18th Ave. SW, Cambridge, MN 55008.

Failure to appear at a scheduled hearing or to obtain a copy of the Harassment Order For Relief will not be a defense to prosecution for violation of the Courts order.

Dated: January 25, 2017

Tracy Gullerud / Beverly Harren

Court Administrator / Deputy

Published in the

Isanti County News

February 1, 2017

647120