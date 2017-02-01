Notice of Court Hearings – NOTICE OF ISSUANCE OF

HARASSMENT
ORDER FOR HEARING BY PUBLICATION
State of Minnesota
County Isanti
District Court
Judicial District: 10th
Court File Number: 30-CV-17-5
Case Type: Harassment
Keith Becklin
Petitioner(s)
vs.
Charles Johnson
Respondent(s)
To Respondent named above:
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that a Harassment Order For Hearing has been issued in the above matter.
A hearing is scheduled for February 13, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. at Isanti County Courthouse, 555 18th Ave. SW, Cambridge, MN 55008.
Failure to appear at a scheduled hearing or to obtain a copy of the Harassment Order For Relief will not be a defense to prosecution for violation of the Courts order.
Dated: January 25, 2017
Tracy Gullerud / Beverly Harren
Court Administrator / Deputy
Published in the
Isanti County News
February 1, 2017
647120