Notice of Court Hearings – NOTICE OF HEARING

State of Minnesota

Anoka County

District Court

Tenth Judicial District

Court File Number:

02-CV-17-356

Case Type: Change of name

In the Matter of the Application of Stacee Maree Beaulieu for a Change of Name of a Minor

Kingstyn Maxim Barrett

You are notified of the following hearing date(s):

March 28, 2017 Hearing

9:00 A.M.

at the following location:

No Judicial Officer Assigned

Anoka County District Court

325 Main St. E.

Anoka, MN 55303

763-422-7350

You are expected to appear fully prepared.

Dated: January 24, 2017

Lori Meyer

Anoka County Court Administrator

Published in the

Isanti County News

February 1, 8, 15, 2017

648019