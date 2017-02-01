Notice of Court Hearings – NOTICE OF HEARING

State of Minnesota
Anoka County
District Court
Tenth Judicial District
Court File Number:
02-CV-17-356
Case Type: Change of name
In the Matter of the Application of Stacee Maree Beaulieu for a Change of Name of a Minor
Kingstyn Maxim Barrett
You are notified of the following hearing date(s):
March 28, 2017 Hearing
9:00 A.M.
at the following location:
No Judicial Officer Assigned
Anoka County District Court
325 Main St. E.
Anoka, MN 55303
763-422-7350
You are expected to appear fully prepared.
Dated: January 24, 2017
Lori Meyer
Anoka County Court Administrator
Published in the
Isanti County News
February 1, 8, 15, 2017
648019