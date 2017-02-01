Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

October 7, 2005

MORTGAGOR: James P. Gaddis, an unmarried person.

MORTGAGEE: Regions Bank d/b/a Regions Mortgage.

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded October 24, 2005 Isanti County Recorder, Document No. 357309.

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association. Dated February 19, 2008 Recorded April 22, 2008, as Document No. 388983. And thereafter assigned to: Chase Home Finance, LLC (now known as JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, as successor by merger). Dated February 8, 2010 Recorded February 17, 2010, as Document No. 406341. And by Assignment Dated April 8, 2008 Recorded April 11, 2008, as Document No. 388642.

TRANSACTION AGENT: NONE

TRANSACTION AGENTS MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: NONE

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: Regions Bank d/b/a Regions Mortgage

RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association

MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 34751 Hastings Street Northeast, Cambridge, MN 55008

TAX PARCEL I.D. #: 03.021.2400

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

That part of the Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 21, Township 36, Range 23, described as follows to-wit: Commencing at a point on the West Line of Section 21, 55 rods South of the Northwest corner of the Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of said Section 21; Thence East parallel to the North Section line 80 rods and to the East line of said forty; Thence South on said East line, 10 rods; Thence West parallel to the North Section line 80 rods and to the West Section line. Thence North 10 rods to the point of commencement and there to terminate, subject to existing roadway along the West 33 feet and subject to any easements of record, Isanti County, Minnesota.

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Isanti

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $147,000.00

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE:

$151,352.79

That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

March 23, 2017 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriffs Office, Law Enforcement Center, 2440 Main Street South, Cambridge, Minnesota

to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. 580.07.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on September 25, 2017, unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07 or 582.032.

MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

Dated: January 19, 2017

JPMorgan Chase Bank,

National Association

Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee

USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P.

Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee

4500 Park Glen Road #300

Minneapolis, MN 55416

(952) 925-6888

30 – 16-008101 FC

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

Published in the

Isanti County News

February 1, 8, 15, 22, March 1, 8, 2017

648206