Local teachers nominated for ‘Teacher of the Year’

The 2017 Minnesota Teacher of the Year will be chosen from a field of 132 candidates. These candidates have accepted their nominations and completed the required materials to become eligible for the honor.

Bryan Johnson and Lori Lemieux have been nominated from the Braham School District and Stacy Kelzer has been nominated from the Cambridge-Isanti School District.

This year’s program will name the 53rd Minnesota Teacher of the Year, celebrating the tradition of excellence in teaching in Minnesota. Candidates include pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade and Adult Basic Education teachers, from public or private schools.

The 2017 Minnesota Teacher of the Year will be announced Sunday, May 7, at the Radisson Blu Mall of America in Bloomington. Over the coming weeks, a 25-member panel of community leaders will name a group of semifinalists and finalists.

Organized and underwritten by Education Minnesota, the Minnesota Teacher of the Year program receives support from Education Minnesota ESI, Educators Lifetime Solutions, EFS Advisors, Harvard Club of Minnesota Foundation, McDonald’s Restaurants of Minnesota, Radisson Blu Mall of America, SMART Technologies and United Educators Credit Union.