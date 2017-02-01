Homeowner’s trail camera helps identify alleged thief

Due to the video surveillance of a trail camera, and the efforts of several law enforcement agencies, a man has been charged in the alleged burglary of an Isanti Township home. Pictures taken from homeowner’s trail camera helped authorities identify Brandon Michael James Opatz. Photo provided

Brandon Michael James Opatz, 28, of Cambridge, was charged before Judge James Dehn on Jan. 27 in Isanti County District Court in Cambridge with felonies first-degree burglary with possession of dangerous weapon and second-degree burglary of a dwelling. His bail was set at $18,000 without conditions or released on his own recognizance with conditions and next court appearance for March 2.

The incident occurred on Jan. 25 after the homeowner discovered thousands of dollars of items were missing from his detached garage. Opatz was apprehended in Watab Township in Benton County on Jan. 26 after a resident reported a suspicious vehicle parked in the neighborhood for about 90 minutes, idling with a person inside.

“This case is an example of the importance of reporting suspicious activity promptly to law enforcement. Because of the timely report from the alert resident, this wanted man was taken into custody and prevented from committing any further crimes,” said Benton County Sheriff Troy Heck. “Reporting suspicious activity promptly is an important way the public can aid in our mission of keeping Benton County safe.”

Isanti County Sheriff Chris Caulk said this case is an example of law enforcement working efficiently together.

“I would like to thank Sheriff Heck of Benton County and well as his staff and those that took the time to report the suspicious activity in their county, which aided us in solving a crime in Isanti County,” Caulk said. “It shows the importance of working together as law enforcement and citizens, even if we are two counties apart. Like Sheriff Heck stated, always report suspicious activity. You are our eyes and ears of the community.”

According to the criminal complaint:

At 12:14 p.m., Isanti County Deputy John Gillquist was dispatched to the 790 block of 307th Trail Northeast for a burglary.

The complainant showed Gillquist into his detached garage where he said several things are missing. He also said the suspect got into the house by breaking the back door. Once inside the detached garage, the complainant listed off several things that were taken including a couple of chain saws, drills, a brush cutter, a couple of pistols, a couple of rifles and a few shot guns. He also stated that inside, he noticed the suspect got away with $2,000 cash, a dagger which was his father’s, and several cameras and iPads.

Gillquist gave the complainant a loss of inventory sheet to report the missing items.

While Gillquist was outside, he noticed several footprints that were going back and forth in front of the garage. Gillquist obtained photos of these footprints, and followed the footprints all the way around the garage and all the way around the house.

When asked about any security systems or game cameras, the complainant indicated he had a game camera that faced the direction of the garage.

Gillquist looked at the photos from the game camera and were able to obtain a license plate number, vehicle description and registered owner as Opatz.

Gillquist determined Opatz first arrived at the residence at 10:07 a.m. Also in these photos, he was able to see Opatz taking things out of the garage and putting them in the back of his pickup truck. The last photo was at 11:49 a.m. with Opatz leaving the residence.

The complainant noted it would be approximately $1,400 to fix the damage to both of the doors that occurred during the burglary.

Gillquist sent out an “attempt to locate” for the vehicle. On Jan. 26, 2017, Gillquist was advised that Benton County had Opatz’s vehicle stopped, and Opatz was placed under arrest. Several items were found in the vehicle with Opatz that appeared to belong to the complainant.