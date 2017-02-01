Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 911

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Cambridge-Isanti Public Schools –

2017 Roofing Project

District Office, Cambridge, Minnesota – Reroofing

Maintenance Sheds – Reroofing

Owner: Cambridge-Isanti Public Schools

Independent School District 911

625A Main Street North

Cambridge MN 55008

Architect: BWBR

380 St. Peter Street,

Suite 600

St. Paul MN 55102

Contact: Steve Erickson

Cambridge-Isanti Public Schools will receive Bids for the roof replacement on the District Office building and for the roof replacement of three maintenance buildings.

A mandatory prebid meeting will be held at the Cambridge-Isanti School District Office, 625A Main Street North, Cambridge, Minnesota 55008, at 10 a.m. local time, February 15, 2017. All bidders are required to report to the main office to sign-in as a visitor. Each bidder will be required to show a proper ID, drivers license, at the time of sign-in at the office.

Prior approval submittals are required of all Bidders. Prior approval requests will be received by BWBR Architects until 2 p.m., February 24, 2017.

An Addendum identifying approved prior approval submittals will be issued no later than March 1, 2017.

Sealed Bids will be received by the Owner until 1 p.m., local time, March 8, 2017. Sealed bid submittals may be delivered to the Owner at Cambridge-Isanti Public Schools, 625A Main Street North, Cambridge, MN 55008.

Bids submitted after that time will be returned unopened.

Refer to Document 00-2111 – Instructions to Bidders, for more information about preparing and submitting prior approval requests and Bids. Names of entities whose submittals have been approved will be identified by Addendum;

Bids will be received only from those entities that have been approved by addendum.

Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.

Bids may not be withdrawn or modified within 60 days after Bids are opened. The Owners intent of award or judgment will be announced within that period.

One set of Bidding Documents will be issued to each eligible Bidder in attendance at the mandatory prebid meeting.

A Bid Security in the amount of 5 percent of the maximum Bid amount, including additive Alternates, is required.

The successful Bidder shall furnish a Performance Bond and Labor and Material Payment Bond in full amount of the Contract, prior to execution of the Contract.

The Owner may make investigations as deemed necessary to determine the qualifications and ability of the Bidders to perform the Work.

Policies regarding payment of prevailing wages and equal employment opportunity apply to this project.

The Owner reserves the right to reject Bids in whole or in part, and to waive bidding informalities or irregularities.

Published in the

Isanti County News

February 1, 8, 2017

646210