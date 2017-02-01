Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF ISANTI

REQUEST FOR QUOTES FOR CLEANING SERVICES

The City of Isanti is accepting quotes for cleaning services for City facilities. Specifications are available upon request from the City Administrators Office at Isanti City Hall, 110 – 1st Avenue North, PO Box 428, Isanti, MN 55040, 763-444-5512. The City Council reserves the authority to waive irregularities and award in the best interest of the City of Isanti. Quotes shall be submitted in sealed envelopes addressed to the City Administrator at 110 – 1st Avenue NW, PO Box 428, Isanti MN 55040. All quotes must be marked as Quote for Cleaning Services. Quotes will be accepted until 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 22, 2017, and will be opened and read aloud at that time. The City reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all quotes.

Donald C. Lorsung

City Administrator

Published in the

Isanti County News

February 1, 2017

647807