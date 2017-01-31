Beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother and Great-Great-Grandmother.

Lois Marie Johnson (nee Lund), age 92, of Cambridge, MN formerly of Minneapolis and Fridley, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 30, 2017.Preceded in death by her parents Elmer and Louise Lund, husband Loren of 52 years; son Donald and daughter-in-law Laura.She was a 1942 graduate of Washburn High School.Lois is survived by her children Gary (Marion), Kathleen (Dale) Findell, Stephen (Carol), Cheryl (Mike)Beck and Douglas; 14 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. Also survived by three nieces and numerous cousins.Funeral service 11 a.m. Saturday, February 11, 2017 at Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home 311 South Ashland St. Cambridge, 763-689-2244. Friends may gather one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Private interment at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery, Mpls.Online condolences can be shared atwww.carlsonlillemoen.com