Isanti County Sports Recap

Cambridge-IsantiGirls BasketballA tough season for the Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball team continues. On Jan. 20, the girls hosted Mississippi 8 Conference rival Princeton.After being outscored 31-13 in the first half, the girls could not bounce back and find their game. They were eventually taken down by the Tigers, 61-37.Their next game was played on Jan. 24 in North Branch. Look for results in the next edition of the Isanti County News.After they take on the Vikings, the girls’ will host M8 rival Chisago Lakes. Currently sitting at 0-4 in conference play, the girls need to find a way to win fast.

Cambridge-Isanti

Boys Basketball

The Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball squad has found their first M8 conference win. On Jan. 20, they hit the road to take on Princeton.

The boys were behind 32-29 to start the second half, but behind senior captain Luke Johnson’s 23 points, they rallied back to take home the win, 61-56.

Their next game was played on Jan. 24 in North Branch. Look for results in the next edition of the Isanti County News.

After North Branch, the boys will travel to Chisago Lakes, for another M8 showdown. It has been a tough season for the boys so far, but a few conference wins may be enough to get their spirits up.

Cambridge-Isanti

Wrestling

The Cambridge-Isanti grapplers continue to dominate on the mat. On Jan. 21 they hosted the Bluejacket Duals.

The team finished second on the day with a record of 3-1.

Jacob Mujwid (106), Jordan Driscoll (113), Casey Schlickenmayer (126), Matin Puttbrese (160), and Will Flemister (220) all took home first-place in the final round, but it was not enough to beat Pierz.

Despite the second-place finish, coach Neil Jennissen is still pleased with where his team is heading.

“The team is in second-place in the Mississippi 8 East with a conference record of 2-1. Overall record of 17-6 and currently ranked No. 20 in AAA,” he stated.

While the goal is to return as M8 East Champs, they are in the right direction. The will have their chance to move up in the rankings after they host North Branch on Jan. 26.

Cambridge-Isanti

Gymnastics

It was a showdown in the gym at Cambridge-Isanti High School when the gymnastics team took on Mississippi 8 Conference rival Big Lake on Jan. 19.

In a fairly close scoring meet, the girls pulled away for their fifth M8 conference win, 143.15-136.225.

The girls outscored their rival in every event to remain perfect in conference meets.

Sophomore Char Morke stole the show. Morke placed in the top two in all of her events, and took home first-place in bars, floor and all-around.

Her all-around score was enough for first, but her teammate MollyAnn Harvey, was right on her heals. Morke finished at 36.8 while Harvey finished at 36.7.

This narrow margin boasts well for a young squad. With both of these gymnasts are still in their sophomore years, they will be looked on to anchor the Bluejackets squad for the next two seasons.

Cambridge-Isanti Girls Hockey

The Cambridge-Isanti girls hockey team was back at it with another big win. On Jan. 21, the girls hosted Prairie Centre as they took home the 4-2 win.

The Bluejackets jumped on the scoreboard early, with two goals in the first period.

They were able to keep the offense going all night, thanks to a variety of goal scorers including Madelyn Skelton, Ashley Schintz, Addie Smrekar and Alyson Niebur.

Niebur, who is currently leading the team in points this season, finished the night with three after one goal and two assists.

The girls traveled to Princeton on Jan. 24, and results from the game will be posted as they become available.

Next up for the ladies will be a home game against the North Metro Stars on Jan. 26.

Braham/Rush City

Wrestling

The Braham-Rush City wrestling team had their chance, and just barely missed out on a top finish in North Branch on Jan. 20.

The team finished with 100 points, which was good for sixth-place at the meet. It could have been a little higher if they had a little more luck headed into the finals.

Braham senior Erik Eskuri made it to the final round, where he was pinned.

The team has not found a top finish yet this season, but things are trending in the right direction as the season comes to an end.

Braham

Boys Basketball

The Braham Bomber boys basketball team has found their stride after two big Great River Conference wins.

On Jan. 17, they hosted Rush City. They quickly dispatched the Tigers, and came away with a 68-50 win.

Then on Jan. 19, they traveled to Ogilvie, where they took care of their rival in blowout fashion. The boys more than tripled their opponents score, finishing 83-25.

Currently sitting at 7-2 in conference play, they are three games back from 10-0 Hinckley-Finlayson.

They will be leaning on Great River Conference leading scorer Cody Carlson to bring them to a conference title. Carlson is currently averaging 23 points per game.

The boys next contest will be on the road against Pierz on Jan. 28.