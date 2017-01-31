‘Fast 50’ a success despite warmer temps

Despite warm temps, and slushy ice, racing fans came out in droves for the fifth-annual Andy Englund Memorial Fast 50 vintage snowmobile race.

The event was held on Jan. 21 at Captain’s Lakeside Grille on Long Lake in Isanti. The temperatures were in the low 40’s, but that did not stop the racers.

The classic sleds made their way around the flooded course, as they raced across the lake. All proceeds from the event are donated to the local wildlife management projects.

The winners of each class are as follows: HD; Bucky Fratzke No. 80, HR; Nathan Vosber No. 92, and Relic; Greg George No. 1.

The Fast 50 is held in memory of Andy Englund, a Bradford resident and graduate of Cambridge-Isanti Schools who died in a car crash in December 2012 shortly before turning 25.