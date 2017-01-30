Woman with lengthy criminal history arrested in Isanti County

Lindsey Rae Vaughn

A White Bear Lake woman with a criminal history out of Ramsey County is facing new charges in Isanti County.Lyndsey Rae Vaughn, 30, appeared in Isanti County District Court in Cambridge twice last week before Judge Amy Brosnahan.On Jan. 18, Vaughn was charged with felony possession of tear gas and misdemeanor giving a peace offer a false name and birth date. Her bail was set at $30,000 without conditions or $15,000 with conditions and next court appearance for Feb. 9.On Jan. 20, she was charged with felony fifth-degree drug possession. Her bail was set at $30,000 without conditions or $5,000 with conditions and next court appearance for Feb. 9.According to the criminal complaint, a review of Vaughn’s criminal history from Ramsey County includes fifth-degree drug possession on Dec. 20, 2010; fifth-degree drug possession on May, 31, 2011; fifth-degree drug possession on Oct. 26, 2011; fifth-degree drug possession on Aug. 8, 2012; and third-degree drug possession on April 2, 2012.The incident occurred on Jan. 14 when an Anoka County deputy observed Vaughn’s vehicle in the center ditch median and stuck in the snow near Highway 65, just south of 261st Avenue Northeast (County Road 56).

According to the criminal complaint:

At 5:09 a.m., Anoka County Deputy Ross Lorinser was traveling northbound on Highway 65, just south of 261st Avenue Northeast, when he observed a Pontiac Bonneville in the center ditch median stuck in the snow.

Vaughn said she did not have a valid driver’s license and did not have an ID in her possession. She identified herself by another name and birth date that came back “not on file.” When confronted with this information, she identified herself as Vaughn and said she has a warrant out of Scott County. Lorinser confirmed the warrant and arrested Vaughn. Lorinser also requested an Isanti County deputy respond, and Isanti County Deputy Jonathan Vander Vegt responded and took control of the incident.

Due to the location of the vehicle, Vander Vegt requested a tow. Prior to the tow, Vander Vegt conducted an inventory search of the vehicle. On the front seat, a purse was located. Inside the purse, Vander Vegt recovered a can of tear gas compound containing capsicum – an item she’s prohibited from possessing due to her previous convictions. Drugs were also allegedly found on Vaughn when she was at the Isanti County Jail.