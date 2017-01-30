‘Jake braking’ outlawed by city of Cambridge

The city of Cambridge is no stranger to semitrailers and the noise they can bring to town. It may get a lot quieter; however, after a recent council meeting.

On Jan. 17, the Cambridge City Council discussed a new ordinance that will make engine braking illegal within the city limits.

All council members stated that they have heard complaints from residents who live along Highway 95, that the noise caused from this kind of braking is too loud. According to Council Member Joe Morin, the noise has been known to “shake houses” when the trucks go by.

This type of braking is referred to by truckers as jake braking or engine braking and occurs by the sudden and quick downshift of a vehicle’s engine instead of using the brakes. This causes a loud noise that many residents have found to be a nuisance.

In areas such as the hill near Bridge Park and the stretch of Highway 95 coming into town near the fairgrounds, this type of braking has become more popular with truckers.

The council understands that hills or speed limit changes may cause some difficulties for drivers; they are asking them to use an alternative method that does not create such a loud noise.

The city is simply asking drivers to use their brakes in lieu of using this rapid downshift to slow down their trucks.

Mayor Marlys Palmer cited that many towns in Wisconsin have approved a similar ordinance, and both sides have been able to co-exist peacefully.

City of Cambridge to participate in master plan

On Jan. 17, the City Council approved the payment of $1,000 to the Isanti County Park Department to assist with the new countywide master plan.

By taking part in the plan, the city can benefit from all of the land surveying and potential grants.

According to letter from the Isanti County Parks Department: “The master plan will provide a clear guide to trail and bikeway policies, development, funding options and overall implementation. The process will start by first using public and stakeholder groups to understand the priorities for trails and trail design, then generating a draft and final plan according to the community-derived priorities.”