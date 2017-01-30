Dean Boettcher

Dean Aaron Boettcher, age 73, of Isanti passed away on January 29, 2017, after a brief battle with cancer.

Dean was born and raised on the family dairy farm to Aaron and Ethel (Maaske) Boettcher on August 17, 1943 and lived in Isanti his entire life (within a four-mile radius of the family farm). He was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church of Weber. He went to school at Pershing #53 until seventh grade, then Cambridge High School graduating in 1961. Dean worked construction for several years then married Sharon Kjellberg and raised four children. He worked at Lumberland Home Center and was the Isanti County Deputy Assessor for 36 years and did plat drawings for Lindberg Law Office and others. He served as the Isanti Township Clerk for 43 years. Dean joined Elim Baptist Church in 1969 and served on many committees over the years. Dean loved baseball and played fast pitch and softball until age 63. He also loved golf, bowling, lunches with his buddies, and breakfast at the Creamery. He loved family gatherings and took great pride in his family, his land, and his lawn. He saw the beauty of everything in God’s creation; every day was a beautiful day to him! He was best known for his easy-going personality, hugs and genuine contentment with life. He was liked by everyone and blessed a countless number of people over the years. Dean will be forever loved and deeply missed by his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey Boettcher; nephew, Shawn Boettcher; sister-in-law, Nancy Boettcher; parents Aaron and Ethel Boettcher and in-laws, Walter and Marion Kjellberg.

Dean is survived by wife, Sharon Boettcher; daughters, Julie (Greg) Anderson, Deana (Dave) Olson, and Andrea (Scott) Anderson; grandchildren, Dustin (Rachael) Lane, Andy (Sarah Larson) Anderson, Abriel (Bob) Walton, Sadie Olson and Evie Olson; great-grandchildren, Jaxon Dean and Madison Lane and Novalee Walton; siblings: Donna (Loren) Stender, Wayne (Lois) Boettcher, and Wade (Dawn) Boettcher; sister-in-law, Carol (Michael Clark) Kjellberg-Clark; along with many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2017, at North Isanti Baptist in Cambridge at 2 p.m.; visitation one hour prior. Online condolences can be made at StrikeFuneral.com.