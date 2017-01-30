CIHS to hold first Thespian Induction Ceremony

Dear Editor:

It is with great excitement that the Theatre department of Cambridge-Isanti High School announces it is now home to Thespian Troupe No. 8406.

Based on a point system for work completed in the Theatre Arts, students are able to join this Troupe, which can be described as a National Honor Society for theatre students.

For these students of theatre, being a Thespian is an honor to strive for and CIHS Theatre will host their first Thespian Induction Ceremony for 25 students on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, at 6:30 p.m., in the CIHS Performing Arts Center. The public is invited and encouraged to attend this event. Light refreshments will be served following the ceremony.

We extend our sincere thanks to Brenda Damiani, CIHS principal, and the Cambridge-Isanti School Board, as it was at the March 2016 school board meeting where the forming of the CIHS Thespian Troupe was approved.

Viva Anderson

CIHS Thespian Troupe Director