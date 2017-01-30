C-I boys hockey on a roll

< > Senior Caleb Wessel lifts his opponent off the ice with a monster hit against St. Francis on Jan. 20. Photos by Mike Bleninger

After a pair of wins, the Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey team has found their stride.On Jan. 19, the Bluejackets hosted Mississippi 8 Conference rival St. Francis. The Saints had been enjoying a nice string of conference games, until they traveled to Isanti.The Saints got on the board early, ending the first period 1-0. Despite having an early power play, the boys could not find any offense on their end.The two teams traded goals in the second to bring the score to 2-1. With their backs against the wall, the Bluejackets came out fighting in the third period. Senior Peyton Treichel started off with the game tying goal. The boys dropped another one to St. Francis, but that would be the last.Starting off with junior Jared Becklin’s power play goal, the boys opened the flood gates. Soon after, Austin Schlenker and Jordan Busse chipped in a pair of goals to carry the boys to their 5-3 win.Jared Konen, Jordan Busse and Austin Schlenker all finished with two points on the night. All three contributed a goal and an assist.The boys carried this momentum with them when they hit the road on Jan. 21 to take on Mora-Milaca.Wasting no time at all, the Bluejackets jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period.Senior defender Brennon Skelton had a night to remember, as he provided two assists and one goal in the first period. He was not done; however, and added an assist on the Bluejackets lone second period goal.The boys slowed down in the third period, allowing Mora-Milaca to score their only goal of the night. They took care of business, and returned home with a 4-1 win.Junior goalie Logan Hyland certainly did his part in the win, putting together one of his best games of the season. He made 19 stops on 20 shots, good for a .950 save percentage.Currently sitting at 2-2 in M8 conference play, the boys took on St. Michael-Albertville on Jan. 24. Due to deadline, the results from this game will be published in a later issue of the Isanti County News.Currently three games out of first-place in the conference, the Bluejackets still have time to make a strong first-place push.