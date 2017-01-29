Braham girls basketball won’t back down

Eighth-grader Hannah Cornelius goes in for the lay up during a game Jan. 20.

The Braham girls basketball team has shown time and time again they will keep fighting. The girls have been battling an up and down season this far, but their luck may be changing after a big win.On Jan. 20, the Bombers hosted Great River Conference rival Ogilvie. It was a tight game, but in the end the girls pulled away, 49-39.Senior Lizzie Altendorf lead the way for the Bombers, with her team high 12 points. She also added one block and a team leading five steals.After the win, the girls find themselves on a two-game winning streak. Their next game, was a Great River Conference showdown at home against second-place Pine City. Due to deadline, results from this game will be posted in a later edition of the Isanti County News.After Pine City, the girls have back-to-back home games where they will look to turn their season around. On Jan. 27, the girls host Isle, and on Jan. 28, they will host Mountain Iron-Buhl.The girls have made it to the final 10 games of the season at .500. Each game will be big down the stretch for the girls to pull off a winning season.