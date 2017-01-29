Braham celebrates ‘Paraprofessional Recognition Week’

Governor Mark Dayton has proclaimed Jan. 23-27 as Paraprofessional Recognition Week.

Paraprofessionals work directly with students in a variety of positions and are a critical factor in providing a successful school experience.

“On behalf of the Braham School Board, administration, and the entire staff, I want to say how grateful we are to have these people serving the needs of our students,” said Superintendent Ken Gagner. “We could not provide the level of service we do without these dedicated members of the district.”

Braham Area School paraprofessionals include: Katie Becker, Peter Duvernay, Julie Grell, Barb Johnson, Eric Jones, Micah Malamisuro, Carla Maslow, Allyssa Mattson, Ellen McKinney, Julie Merchlewicz, Kelly Monson, Holly Olson, Michelle Oquist, Kayla Richmond, Avery Rude, Sheila Seibert, Amie Shockman, Kris Stull, Shawna Surdey, Chris Thielen, April White, Lori Williams and Nicole Zimpel.