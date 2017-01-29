Bluejacket Robotics appreciates community support

Dear Editor:

The program just keeps growing and needs support from our community.

As a resident of this school district and president of the Bluejacket Robotics Booster Club, I want to thank so many people who believe in developing our local students with science, technology, engineering and math skills.

With the edition of the Bluejacket Robotics Program several years ago, many youth have gained so many skills in these areas. Not to mention teamwork, interpersonal communication skills, interviewing skills, marketing and media skills-plus so much more.

Did you know there are more high school robotics teams in Minnesota than hockey teams? This is why we need your local support to continue great achievements by our students grow the program and develop tomorrow’s leaders.

These robotics students are our future of technological breakthroughs. Many robotics program students go onto to careers directly related to the skills they develop in the program. With such a growing program, a new Bluejacket Robotics Booster Club has been formed to help support and grow the program to new heights. Bluejacket Robotics was named a Rookie All-Star team several years ago (their very first year). It was so wonderful that the local communities rallied around the team-sending them to World Championships in St. Louis, Missouri. For more information of what FIRST Robotics is all about and to learn more about our team, please visit www.usfirst.org and be sure to “Like” Bluejacket Robotics on Facebook.

Don’t miss the Bluejacket Robotics Craft and Vendor Fair on March 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cambridge- Isanti High School Gym as another way to support the program. We are still looking for vendors and hope the local communities come and enjoy the free admittance event.

If you are interested in becoming involved in our sponsorship program and-or how you could help our team, please contact Bluejacket Robotics Boosters at [email protected] We are a 501C3 organization and donations to support the team are tax deductible.

Kathy Vik

Bluejacket Robotics Booster Club President