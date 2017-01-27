Help support our local children

Dear Editor:

According to state statistics, 4,538 children under the age of 21 are eligible for medical assistance in Isanti County in 2017. What can you do to help these children succeed?

The following are easy, local options.

HELP … them with their education.

HOW … Support your local library which has computers and Internet connection that they can use for schoolwork and assist them to find and apply for jobs.

HELP … Them with clothing and household items.

HOW … Donate to and shop at the Shalom Thrift Store. Shalom donates its money locally.

HELP … Them physically.

HOW … Did you know medical assistance doesn’t cover dental care. Donate to enhance the grant Isanti County Public Health received for children’s dental care.

HELP … Supplement their diet

HOW … Contribute to the local food shelf and-or volunteer at the local food distributions. Donate to the local school lunch program.

HELP … With housing.

HOW … Donate to or volunteer with Habitat for Humanity.

These activities help those on medical assistance as well as the working poor. These corporal works of mercy are things that anyone can do.

It is said that you can tell the quality of an area by how they treat their children. Let’s all pull together and have our area be one of quality.

Pat Sundberg

Isanti