East Central Regional Library to host Brian Freeman author tour, Stride’s Duluth

Brian Freeman

East Central Regional Library invites the public to join international bestselling author Brian Freeman for an experience that may cause you to never look at Duluth, Minnesota, the same way again.

This Minnesota author in his upcoming author tour presents Stride’s Duluth, a special slideshow presentation profiling real-life places in the Northland that have been featured in Freeman’s books from the Jonathan Stride series.

He has earned prestigious awards for his psychological thrillers, which have been sold in 46 countries and 20 languages.

Don’t miss Freeman’s presentation at the following ECRL branch libraries:

• Mora Public Library, Thursday, Feb. 16, 6:30 p.m.

• Hinckley Public Library, Saturday, Feb. 18, 10:30 a.m.

• North Branch Area Library, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 6:30 p.m.

• Aitkin Public Library, Thursday, Feb. 23, 6:30 p.m.

• Princeton Area Library, Saturday, Feb. 25, 10:30 a.m.

• Cambridge Public Library, Monday, Feb. 27, 6:30 p.m.

This project was funded with money from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.