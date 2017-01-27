Book sale in Isanti to celebrate ‘I Love To Read Month’

Join the Friends of the Isanti Area Library at their annual used Book Sale on Friday, Feb. 17 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event will be held at Junction Bowl, 123 Cajima St. NE in Isanti (763-444-9100).

Most hardcover and paperback books will be 25 cents. DVD’s, CD’s, and audiobooks will also be available at bargain prices.

An exciting special feature this year will be book signings by local authors.

Among the authors being featured are Kate Goebel, Joseph McGarry and Mary Stoffel of Isanti, and June Kramin of Harris.

This will be a rare opportunity to meet authors of a variety of book genres, including women’s fiction, non-fiction, science fiction, and juvenile-tween novels. All authors will have their books available for purchase at regular prices.

For more information about the annual Book Sale, the Friends of the Isanti Area Library, or the Isanti Outreach Library, visit www.IsantiFriends.org or contact [email protected] or 763-444-4585.