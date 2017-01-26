Scholardazzle helps raise funds for student scholarships

Scholarships are extremely important to students of Anoka-Ramsey Community College and every year the Anoka-Ramsey Cambridge Foundation awards over 70 scholarships.

This year’s Scholardazzle event will be held Friday, Jan. 27, at the Spirit River Community Center in Isanti. Social hour begins at 6 p.m. followed by dinner at 7 p.m.

These scholarships provide an opportunity for students to pursue their life goals without having to worry about how to make ends meet. For non-traditional students, a scholarship is often the motivation to move forward in what otherwise is a difficult juggling act of school, family and finances.

Scholardazzle is the signature annual scholarship fundraising event organized by the Cambridge Community College Center Foundation.

Annually, over 200 guests enjoy a social hour, live music, delicious dinner by LeFebvre’s Catering, live and silent auctions and lots of fun games and activities to support scholarships for students on the Cambridge Campus.

Sponsorship opportunities are available ranging from $500 to $5,000. General tickets are $50 per person.

For more information contact Lea Jacquemart at 763-433-1877 or email [email protected]