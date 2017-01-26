Hmong photographer exhibit at college through Feb. 3; artist talk Jan. 28

Anoka-Ramsey Community College Cambridge Campus Gallery invites the public to view an exhibition of color photographs titled, “Hmong Veterans by Pao Houa Her” through Feb. 3. The photography of Pao Houa Her (example shown) will be on exhibit in the Anoka-Ramsey Community College Cambridge Campus through Feb. 3. Her will also give an artist talk on Jan. 28 at 4 p.m. The exhibit and talk are free and open to the public.

An artist talk is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 28, at 4 p.m.; reception 5-7 p.m. The exhibition and talk are free and open to the public.

Her is recognized for her provocative photographs of the Hmong, the indigenous people of Laos who immigrated to the U.S. following the Vietnam War. The images are not only a narrative extension of her own experience of being born in Laos and fleeing the country with her family at age three, but they also document the larger ethnic Hmong culture that became increasingly established in the U.S. in the late 1970s and 1980s.

Her’s richly hued portraits of stoic Hmong Vietnam War veterans are notable for their aesthetic perspicuity and cultural discourse. During the Vietnam War, the CIA and the U. S. Government backed the Hmong to fight the North Vietnamese in Laos’ treacherous landscape.

Born in 1982 in Laos, Her was raised in Saint Paul. She holds a Bachelor in Fine Arts degree in Photography from the Minneapolis College of Art and Design and a Master in Fine Arts degree in Photography from the Yale University School of Art. She received a Jerome Fellowship for Emerging Artists in 2013 and was awarded Initiative Grants from the Minnesota State Arts Board in 2009 and 2012. She also received an Alice Kimball Fellowship in 2012.

For more information, contact Anoka-Ramsey Community College Art Faculty member, Marko Marian, at 763-433-1806 for more information.