Dorothy E. Schmid, age 97, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Thursday, January 19,2017 at Prairie Senior Cottages in Isanti, MN.

Dorothy was born on January 1, 1920 to Florence and Clarence “Buzz” Wiggins in Tracy, MN. As a young girl she moved with her parents to Springfield, MN, where her parents owned and operated the wardrobe cleaners until their retirement. Dorothy graduated from Hamline University as a registered nurse and practiced in Minneapolis, California and Springfield, retiring in 1981.

Dorothy was united in marriage to John R. Schmid on June 30,1941 at St. Raphael's Catholic Church in Springfield, MN. Dorothy was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, the Council of Catholic Women and St. John's Auxiliary. She also volunteered at St. John's Lutheran Home and delivered for Meals on Wheels.

Dorothy enjoyed playing bridge and dominoes. She especially enjoyed family get-togethers and spending precious time with the grandchildren who loved her deeply.

Dorothy and John resided in Springfield until his passing in 2007. She moved to Riverwood Village Senior Independent Living in Cambridge and resided there for the last 8 years, where she made many dear friends.

She is survived by her children Marsha (Myron) Scholtz of Cambridge, MN; Michael (Shirley) Schmid of Cass Lake, MN; and Mark (Debra) Schmid of Apple Valley, MN; 8 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandsons. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and an infant great-grandchild .

Dorothy's visitation will be on Saturday, January 28 from 9-11 am at St. Raphael's Catholic Church, followed by the Mass of Christian Burial with the Rev. Phillip Schotzko officiating. Internment will follow at St. Raphael's Cemetery.

A special thanks to all of the staff and hospice at Prairie Senior Cottages for their excellent care of our beloved mother and to the friends and staff at Riverwood Village.