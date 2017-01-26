Community & People

College’s annual free Candlelight Ski Jan. 28

By

The public is invited to join Anoka-Ramsey Community College faculty, staff and students for an evening of skiing or hiking along two miles of in_skicandlelit trails along the Rum River for the 15th annual Candlelight Ski on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Cambridge Campus.

The candlelit trails are part of the Spirit River Nature Area’s cross-country ski trails that wander through the Cambridge Campus and the Spirit River Nature Area.

Along with skiing or hiking, festivities will also include refreshments and a chance to win door prizes at 7:30 p.m. Ken Krona and Rick Stener will perform in G201/202 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Skiing begins from the Campus Center on the east side of County Road 70. Ski rental is available at Outdoor Edge (115 S. Adam St., Cambridge, 763-552-3343; skis must be picked up at Outdoor Edge). Free parking is available next to the college’s Campus Center.

Don’t miss this opportunity to make Anoka-Ramsey Community College part of your winter fun. For more information, call 763-433-1100 or visit AnokaRamsey.edu.