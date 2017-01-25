School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 911

CAMBRIDGE-ISANTI

The Reorganizational School Board Meeting of Cambridge-Isanti Schools was held on Thursday, January 5, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. at the Education Center in Room 121A and B: Present were Board Chair, Tim Hitchings; members, Lynn Wedlund, Gary Hawkins, Jenni Caulk, Heidi Sprandel, Carri Levitski and Nate Reibel; and Ex Officio, Superintendent, Dr. Ray Queener.

Pledge of allegiance was said.

Motion made by Gary Hawkins, seconded by Jenni Caulk to approve the meeting agenda. Motion carried unanimously.

Board Chair, Tim Hitchings, read the Oath of Office statement to the four newly elected members serving a 4-year term. Having signed the Acceptance of Office and Oath of Office, Chair Hitchings administered the Oath of Office for Gary Hawkins, Heidi Sprandel, Nate Reibel and Carri Levitski, to publicly affirm their commitment and support in the duties of office of membership to the Cambridge-Isanti School Board.

Reorganization of School Board/Election of Officers was as follows:

Board Chair Tim Hitchings opened nominations:

Tim Hitchings was nominated for School Board Chair by Lynn Wedlund, seconded by Jenni Caulk. Tim Hitchings hereby declared School Board Chair by acclamation.

Gary Hawkins was nominated for School Board Vice Chair by Jenni Caulk, seconded by Tim Hitchings. Gary Hawkins hereby declared School Board Vice Chair by acclamation.

Lynn Wedlund was nominated for School Board Clerk by Heidi Sprandel, seconded by Jenni Caulk. Lynn Wedlund hereby declared School Board Clerk by acclamation.

Heidi Sprandel was nominated for School Board Treasurer by Tim Hitchings, seconded by Jenni Caulk. Heidi Sprandel hereby declared School Board Treasurer by acclamation.

Board Chair, Tim Hitchings, pointed out the 2017 Adopt-A-School for school board members. Board members were asked to let Board Chair Hitchings know their preference of school by January 15th, 2017. The 2017 Adopt-A-School will go up for approval at the January 19th regular school board meeting. Riverside Academy will be added to the list leaving one member with representation from the school board at two schools.

Board Chair, Tim Hitchings, referred to the 2017 Standing and Representative Committee Assignments. Board members were asked to let Board Chair Hitchings know their preference of committees by January 15th, 2017. The 2017 Standing and Representative Committee Assignments will go up for approval at the January 19th regular school board meeting. The District Level Improvement Team has changed to Teaching and Learning Advisory Committee. All members can be a part of negotiations, certified and non-certified, as long as there is no conflict of interest at hand.

Motion made by Gary Hawkins, seconded by Carri Levitski to approve the Designated Time and Place for Regular and Special School Board Meeting/Study Sessions Schedule for 2017. Motion carried unanimously.

Motion made by Lynn Wedlund, seconded by Nate Reibel to approve Policy #203.7 School Board Compensation and leave amounts the same for 2017 as listed in the policy. Motion carried unanimously.

Motion made by Jenni Caulk, seconded by Carri Levitski to approve Isanti County News as the Cambridge-Isanti Schools Official Newspaper for 2017. Motion carried unanimously. It was suggested that the Isanti County News work with the necessary departments within the district to make sure all areas possible are included in their distribution.

Motion made by Gary Hawkins, seconded by Jenni Caulk to approve the Authorization to Transfer Funds be given to Director of Finance and Operations, Student Accounting Specialist and Executive Assistant, and Finance Manager. Also, the Authority to Transfer Funds between local banks be given to Director of Finance and Operations, Student Accounting Specialist and Executive Assistant, Finance Manager, School Board Chair, School Board Clerk and School Board Treasurer for 2017. Motion carried unanimously.

Motion made by Heidi Sprandel, seconded by Gary Hawkins to approve Peoples Bank of Commerce as the designated Official Bank of Depository for 2017-2018. This bank of depository is approved every 2 years. Motion carried unanimously.

Motion made by Gary Hawkins, seconded by Tim Hitchings to designate Kennedy and Graven as the school district attorney for 2017 and allow administration to utilize services from other firms depending on the nature of the issue. Motion carried unanimously. Discussion took place requesting a comparison analysis be done to make sure attorney fees are within the guidelines of the district and meeting the school districts needs.

Motion made by Jenni Caulk, seconded by Gary Hawkins to adopt the Resolution Authorizing Use of Facsimile Signatures for 2017. Roll call vote was taken: Lynn Wedlund, yes; Gary Hawkins, yes; Jenni Caulk, yes; Tim Hitchings, yes; Heidi Sprandel, yes; Carri Levitski, yes; and Nate Reibel, yes. Against: None. Whereupon said resolution was declared duly passed and adopted.

Motion made by Lynn Wedlund, seconded by Heidi Sprandel to adopt the Resolution Authorizing Administration to Develop Specifications to Solicit Bids for 2017. Roll call vote was taken: Lynn Wedlund, yes; Gary Hawkins, yes; Jenni Caulk, yes; Tim Hitchings, yes; Heidi Sprandel, yes; Carri Levitski, yes; and Nate Reibel, yes. Against: None. Whereupon said resolution was declared duly passed and adopted.

Motion made by Nate Reibel, seconded by Heidi Sprandel to adopt the Resolution Authorizing Superintendent/Director of Finance and Operations to Sign Purchase Agreements for 2017. Roll call vote was taken: Lynn Wedlund, yes; Gary Hawkins, yes; Jenni Caulk, yes; Tim Hitchings, yes; Heidi Sprandel, yes; Carri Levitski, yes; and Nate Reibel, yes. Against: None. Whereupon said resolution was declared duly passed and adopted.

Motion made by Gary Hawkins, seconded by Jenni Caulk to adopt the Resolution to Amend the Health Reimbursement Arrangement with EBC. This resolution will allow Dr. Queener to sign the new plan documents reflecting the changes needed relating to the Cambridge-Isanti Schools Health Reimbursement Arrangement (HRA) accounts. Roll call vote was taken: Lynn Wedlund, yes; Gary Hawkins, yes; Jenni Caulk, yes; Tim Hitchings, yes; Heidi Sprandel, yes; Carri Levitski, yes; and Nate Reibel, yes. Against: None. Whereupon said resolution was declared duly passed and adopted.

Motion made by Jenni Caulk, seconded by Heidi Sprandel to adjourn meeting. Meeting adjourned at 7:30 p.m.

