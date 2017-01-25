School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL

DISTRICT NO. 911

CAMBRIDGE-ISANTI

SCHOOLS

REGULAR SCHOOL BOARD

MEETING MINUTES THURSDAY,

DECEMBER 15, 2016 EDUCATION SERVICES CENTER 7:00 P.M.

The Regular School Board Meeting of Cambridge-Isanti Schools was held on Thursday, December 15, 2016 – 7:00 p.m. at the Education Services Center in Room 121A and B with Board Chair, Tim Hitchings; members, Gary Hawkins, Lynn Wedlund, Heidi Sprandel, Jenni Caulk, Darcy Winsor and Nate Reibel; and Ex Officio, Superintendent, Dr. Ray Queener.

Pledge of Allegiance was said.

Motion made by Gary Hawkins, seconded by Heidi Sprandel to approve revised meeting agenda. Motion carried unanimously.

Communications/Recognition: None at this time.

School Board Showcase: Principal Charlie Burroughs from Cambridge Middle School, and Teacher Kevin Larson presented to the board the program Project Lead The Way. This is a K-12 STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) program and has had great success at CMS. Students are creating designs and developing solutions while learning the skills of design and modeling and flight and space.

Board Committees/Administration Reports were as follows:

– Student Board Member Mr. Pauly shared activities and events at CIHS.

– Community Education Two grants received for Early Childhood valued over $10,000.

– Legislative 2017 Legislative Update and MREA Legislative Update handouts provided.

– School Board Member Good News Updates given on CPS, CIS, and CIHS.

– Board Committee Reports Meetings attended: Policy Review Committee; Finance Committee; and Truth in Taxation at CIHS; and Communications Advisory Committee.

Administrative Reports were as follows:

– Handout was given of updates on Administrative Services and Human Resources, Finance and Operations, Community Education, Communications, Teaching and Learning and Superintendents Report.

Superintendent Dr. Queener presented Darcy Winsor with a certificate of appreciation from her service as a school board member. Darcy has served on the Cambridge-Isanti School Board in 2008-2009 and also 2013-2017. Thanks Ms. Winsor for being a voice for our students. Ms. Winsor spoke and shared her gratitude and what a privilege it has been to be part of a great team.

Dr. Queener shared with the board the shift to BoardBook electronic agenda. December was a trial run for the electronic agenda, and the board will fully use BoardBook in January, 2017. BoardBook is a program that allows the agenda to be created, displayed an accessed for all board members via an electronic device. The school board members will have Chromebooks at each chair. This expense will have a return within the year as it has lessened time and paper use with this change.

CAREI Center for Applied Research Education and Information is meeting and collecting information in regards to Rum River Special Education Cooperative and a final report will be coming on the findings in later March or early April.

At SEE meeting, Dr. Queener participated in sessions on ESSA and Dr. Clayton Cook presented on social emotional learning.

Administrative Services and HR Director, Julia Lines, explained to the board the changes on the following policies:

– Policy #403 Discipline, Suspension and Dismissal of School District Employees

– Policy #504 Student Dress and Appearance

– Policy #625 Volunteer Policy

These policies will come up for approval at next school board meeting.

CIHS Principal Brenda Damiani and Assistant Principal Pam Austad shared with the board the change of color for CIHS graduation diploma. A color closer to our blue school color has been chosen.

CIHS Principal Brenda Damiani and Assistant Principal Pam Austad shared with the board the process they have done to determine if CIHS should go to weighted grades. This has been an extensive process with research in many areas. Ms. Damiani and Ms. Austad will be bringing their findings to the January meeting with hopes to have action being taken at the February board meeting. If approved, weighted grades at Cambridge-Isanti High School would be in effect for the 2017-2018 school year.

Dr. Queener spoke on the Focus Area Conversations update. Cambridge-Isanti Schools are in our final stages of round one of this process. There are six areas, but we are only addressing five at this time. Facilities is temporarily on hold to see where the highest priorities lay before making a recommendation. The other five focus area groups have been working hard and will be coming with a recommendation to the January board meeting. If approved, they will be folded into the budget for the 2017-2018 school year.

Dr. Queener introduced Jason Negus, the new transportation director for Cambridge-Isanti Schools. He has 20 years of experience in the transportation field. Mr. Negus shared in his excitement of becoming part of Cambridge-Isanti Schools and thanked the board for this opportunity he has been given.

Motion made by Lynn Wedlund, seconded by Darcy to approve consent agenda items A and B. Motion carried unanimously.

Motion made by Tim Hitchings, seconded by Nate Reibel to approved consent agenda item C. Motion carried with Jenni Caulk abstaining.

Heidi Sprandel met with Director of Finance and Operations, Kris Crocker on December 9th, to discuss Cambridge-Isanti Schools financials and everything looks good. This report includes Treasurers Report, Payment Registers, and Employee Reimbursement Reports. Motion made by Jenni Caulk, seconded by Gary Hawkins to approve the Treasurers Report subject to audit. Motion carried unanimously.

Kris Crocker read the resolution on gifts and donations and shared with the board the list of donors, nature of gift and amount of donation (list is in board agenda). Motion made by Lynn Wedlund, seconded by Tim Hitchings to adopt the Resolution on Gifts and Donations to accept gifts, grants or devise of real or personal property. Roll call vote was taken: Lynn Wedlund, yes; Gary Hawkins, yes; Jenni Caulk, yes; Tim Hitchings, yes; Heidi Sprandel, yes; Darcy Winsor, yes; and Nate Reibel, yes. Against: None. Whereupon said resolution was declared duly passed and adopted.

Finance and Operations Director, Kris Crocker gave a presentation on Truth in Taxation 2016-2017 Proposed Property Tax Levy with public comment at the end. No comment was made. Motion made by Gary Hawkins, seconded by Heidi Sprandel to approve the 2016-2017 Proposed Property Tax Levy. Motion carried unanimously.

Motion made by Nate Reibel, seconded by Darcy Winsor to approve the Agreement between Hanover and Cambridge-Isanti Schools for Property and Liability Insurance, and SFM and Cambridge-Isanti Schools for Workers Compensation for 2017, and authorization for administration to execute the necessary documentation to complete these agreements. These agreements take effect on January 1, 2017. Motion carried unanimously.

Finance and Operations Director Kris Crocker, shared a PowerPoint with the board on the FY 2015-2016 Audited Financial Statements. She invited Auditor Bill Lauer from MMKR to speak and share with the board information in regards to the results of the audit. Motion made by Lynn Wedlund, seconded by Gary Hawkins to approve the FY 2015-2016 Audited Financial Statements. Motion carried unanimously.

Motion made by Jenni Caulk, seconded by Heidi Sprandel to approve the 2017-2018 Traditional School Calendar. Motion carried unanimously.

Motion made by Gary Hawkins, seconded by Darcy Winsor to approve the 2017-2018 Year Round Calendar. Motion carried unanimously.

Motion made by Tim Hitchings, seconded by Heidi Sprandel to approve the 2017-2018 CIHS Student Registration Guide with changes. Motion carried unanimously.

Cambridge-Isanti School Board was asked to recommend a candidate for the MREA Board of Directors. A ballot was in agenda stating the candidates names, where they are from and what the benefit would be of their representation. After a brief discussion, Reed Reinbold was recommended. Motion made by Lynn Wedlund, seconded by Nate Reibel to select Reed Reinbold as the MREA Board of Directors candidate for a seat of 4 years. Motion carried unanimously.

Motion made by Gary Hawkins, seconded by Heidi Sprandel to approve the Memorandum of Understanding between Cambridge-Isanti Schools and EMCI (Education Minnesota Cambridge-Isanti). Motion carried unanimously.

Motion made by Jenni Caulk, seconded by Darcy Winsor to approve the Revisions to Terms and Conditions Agreement. Motion carried unanimously.

Motion made by Nate Reibel, seconded by Gary Hawkins to approve the Shared Services Agreement between Cambridge-Isanti Schools and Rum River Special Education Cooperative. Motion carried unanimously.

Motion made by Lynn Wedlund, seconded by Jenni Caulk to approve Policy #405 Veterans Preference. Motion carried unanimously.

Motion made by Darcy Winsor, seconded by Heidi Sprandel to approve Policy #520 Student Surveys. Motion carried unanimously.

Motion made by Gary Hawkins, seconded by Jenni Caulk to approve Policy #529 Staff Notification of Violent Behavior by Students. Motion carried unanimously.

Motion made by Jenni Caulk, seconded by Heidi Sprandel to adjourn meeting at 9:03 p.m. Motion carried unanimously.

Published in the

Isanti County News

January 25, 2017

645898