On the Go upcoming events

Paint Parties

All month: Schedule your own private paint party at Cambridge Center for the Arts. You need a minimum of eight in your party and no more than 15. They offer a variety of great paintings to choose from. Each party lasts approximately 2-2.5 hours. $25 Members, $35 Non-Members. They supply all the materials and the snacks. You may bring wine if you wish. Cambridge Center for the Arts, 140 Buchanan St. N., Cambridge. Info: 763-552-0320 or [email protected]

Take Off Pounds Sensibly

Mondays: Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) meets every Monday from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, 1450 237th Ave. NE, East Bethel. Visitors always welcome. First meeting is free. For more information call Area Captain Leslie Knudson at 763-381-1572, or visit www.tops.org.

GriefShare at Long Lake Lutheran Church

Wednesdays: Long Lake Lutheran Church invites the community to join them for GriefShare on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. It is free. For more information contact Sharon Sudeith at 763-444-4483 or visit www.longlakeluth.org. For general information on the GriefShare program, visit www.griefshare.org.

American Red Cross Blood Drive

Thursday, Jan. 26: An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held from noon to 6 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 304 S. Main St., Cambridge. Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org for more information.

Life Drawing

Friday, Jan. 27: Open to everyone from 9 a.m. to noon. No advance registration needed. Members: $10, Non-Members $12. Cambridge Center for the Arts hosts “Life Drawing” with a clothed model. Practice up on your skills while enjoying the camaraderie of other artists. This is a relaxed and fun session, so feel free to bring goodies to share. There is no instruction. Bring your own drawing materials. Fees pay the model. You may sign up and pay in advance online at cambridgecenterforthearts.org. Cambridge Center for the Arts, 140 Buchanan St. N., 763-552-0320.

Long Lake Ice Fishing Contest, Craft Show

Saturday, January 28: All are welcome to the Long Lake Improvement Association Ice Fishing Contest and Craft Show at Captain’s on Long Lake, 27821 BayShore Drive, NW, Isanti. Fishing contest $10 for pre-drilled hole. Registration at 9 a.m. Contest from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Prizes for the largest, second largest and third largest MN game fish, smallest MN game fish and first bullhead. New this year there will be a Kids Prize category. Two big mystery raffles and many games and prizes on the Ice. There will be a Craft Show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Captain’s Quarters. For more information visit www.longlakeisanti.org or www.facebook.com/longlakeisanti.

Free Throw Contest in Braham

Saturday, Jan. 28: Braham Knights of Columbus will be sponsoring a Free Throw Contest from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Braham Area High School. Winners will receive a free smoothie from Braham Country Floral. Boys and girls ages 9-14 can participate. For more information contact Allan Larson at 320-224-3929.

‘Alice in Wonderland’ Masquerade Ball

Saturday, Jan. 28: The Braham Ambassador Program presents its third annual “Alice in Wonderland” Masquerade Ball from 7-11 p.m. at the Braham Event Center. There will be dancing, drinks, dessert, costume contest, raffles, silent auction and games. Tickets are $20 available at brahamchamber.com or at Salon 311 and Braham Country Floral.

Adult Forum at Common Ground

Sunday, Jan. 29: All are welcome to an upcoming Adult Forum at Common Ground: A United Methodist Community, “Being Trans and a Person of Faith – A Match Made in Heaven.” Join at 11 a.m. to hear guest speaker Barbara Satin, a transgender activist who focuses her work on issues of faith and aging for the LGBTQ community. Come with an open and willing spirit to learn something new. Church located at 404 Cypress St. N., Cambridge.

Free Throw Contest in Cambridge

Sunday, Jan. 29: The Knights of Columbus, Christ the King Council No. 12813, is sponsoring a Basketball Free Throw Contest in the Cambridge-Isanti High School gym. Registration is at 2 p.m. The contest is for girls and boys ages 9-14. Winners can go on to the District contest in Braham and advance to the State or National contests. Contact Jeff Landherr at 763-258-4067 for more information.

Free Community Dinner

Wednesday, Feb. 1: Free Community Dinner hosted by The Journey New Life Church, 145 Second Ave. SE, Cambridge, will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. Questions or if you need a ride, call Pastor David L. Willis at 763-689-4471. Bread distribution is being suspended at this time.

American Red Cross Blood Drive

Friday, Feb. 3: An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held from 1-7p.m. at Coborn’s Marketplace in Isanti, 209 Sixth Ave. NE. Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org for more information.

Long Lake Spaghetti Dinner

Friday, Feb. 3: All are invited to a Spaghetti Dinner from 4-7 p.m. at Long Lake Lutheran Church, 3921 277th Ave. NW, Isanti (Highway 47 and 277th Avenue). All You Can Eat Spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread, beverage and dessert. Tickets adults, $6; 6-12 years, $3.

Stompin’ Grounds Coffee Concert

Friday, Feb. 3: All are invited to a fundraiser concert for Southern Poverty Law Center and Outlook Clinics to be held at 7 p.m. at Common Ground, 404 Cypress St. N., Cambridge. It will feature local musical talent and blues and rock music from the band “Group Therapy,” with Susan Blom, Kathy Jones, Rob Lininger and Frank and Julie Wells. Suggested donation of $10 at the door. Coffee, cold drinks and desserts will be served.

Bingo Fundraiser for Isanti Ambassadors

Saturday, Feb. 4: A Bingo Fundraiser for the Isanti Ambassador Program will be held from 2-5 p.m. at Isanti Middle School and hosted by Access Church. A $20 donation per person includes three game cards and snacks. Additional game cards available. There will be prizes for every game and also a silent auction. All proceeds will help the Ambassadors purchase materials to rebuild their parade float for 2017. All welcome.

American Red Cross Blood Drive

Monday, Feb. 6: An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Culver’s in Cambridge, 105 Opportunity Blvd. N. Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org for more information.

Edward Jones Coffee Club

Tuesday, Feb. 7: The public is invited to the Edward Jones Coffee Club at 10 a.m. at the Cambridge Senior Enrichment Center, 140 N. Buchanan, City Center Mall. Discussing current events, the economy and investing in a relaxed, informal setting. Coffee and goodies provided. Bring a friend and RSVP by calling 763-689-8552.

Senior Social Hour

Wednesday, Feb. 8: Have you wondered what the difference is between a will and a trust? Which should you use? Barry Springborn of Thrivent Financial will be at the Senior Social Hour in the Library room at the Braham Event Center at 2 p.m. to explain how each is used and answer your questions. Anyone interested in this topic is welcome to attend.

Valentines Dinner and Dance

Saturday, Feb. 11: A Valentines Dinner and Dance will be held from 5-9 p.m. at the Braham Event Center. There is an $8 entrance fee, $6 meal cost and maximum family cost of $25. Families welcome. Dance to the music of Ed Pangerl and friends.

Preschool Carnival at Building Blocks for Life

Saturday, Feb. 25: All are welcome to join for carnival games, face painting, minnow races, balloon animals, corn dogs and lots more. Tour the Building Blocks for Life Preschool and meet their teachers. Carnival from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for ages 2-5. Located at Christ Lutheran Church, 1 mile east of Cambridge on Highway 95. For more information call 763-689-2230.