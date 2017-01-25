Notice of Public Hearings – ISANTI COUNTY

PLANNING COMMISSION

The Isanti County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. in the County Board Room of the Isanti County Government Center, 555 – 18th Avenue SW, Cambridge, MN 55008 to consider the following requests:

1. The request of Ward Allen, Sandra Putnam & Phyllis VanRossum, 2862 Aspen Lake Drive, Blaine, MN to present a preliminary plat of VanRossum Village 2nd Addition. Legal description is Lots 1 & 2, Block 1 and Outlot B VanRossum Village of Section 2, Township 34, Range 22, Oxford Township.

2. The request of Craig Nystrom, 2196 285th Avenue NE, Isanti, MN 55040 for a Conditional Use Permit in the Scenic River District for a private campground. Legal description is Pt of the SE 1/4 of the NW 1/4 of Section 8, Township 36, Range 23 of Cambridge Township.

3. The request of Mark Nutt, 28726 116th St, Princeton, MN 55371, for an Interim Use Permit for the mining of minerals, sand, peat, gravel and black dirt (soil) for the purpose of constructing two wildlife ponds. Legal description is the NE 1/4 of the SW 1/4 Fct of Section 21, Township 35, Range 25 Spencer Brook Township.

4. Review the objectives of the Isanti County Comprehensive Plan.

Trina Bergloff

Zoning Administrator

Published in the

Isanti County News

January 25, 2017

