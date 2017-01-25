Notice of Public Hearings – ISANTI COUNTY

BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT

The Isanti County Board of Adjustment will hold a public hearing on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. in the County Board Room of the Isanti County Government Center, 555 – 18th Avenue SW, Cambridge, MN 55008 to consider the following requests:

1. Organizational Meeting for 2017.

2. The request of Joseph & Jennifer McDonnell, 19412 Queen Circle, NW, Elk River, MN 55330, to construct a dwelling with less than the required setback from the Road Right of Way of the Township Road and with less than the required setback from the Ordinary High Water Mark of a Recreational Development Lake. Legal description is Lot 3, Block 3 the Woods at Blue Lake of Section 31, Township 35, Range 25, Spencer Brook Township.

3. The request of Wendy Lilienthal, 2225 220th Ave, Mora, MN 55051, to construct a dwelling on an undersized lot with a Type III Septic System and with less than the required setback from the right of way of a Township Road, and with less than the required setback from the Ordinary High Water Mark of a Recreational Lake. Legal description is Lot 5 Glenwood Shores of Section 4, Township 35, Range 23, Isanti Township.

4. The request of Molly Pederson, 4893 337th Avenue NE, Cambridge, MN 55008, to construct a garage addition with less than the required setback to the Right of Way of a Township Road. Legal description is Lot 3, Block 2 Bayview Addition of Section 25, Township 36, Range 23, Cambridge Township.

Trina Bergloff

Isanti County Zoning Administrator

Published in the

Isanti County News

January 25, 2017

