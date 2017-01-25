Notice of Court Hearings – NOTICE OF ISSUANCE OF EMERGENCY (EX PARTE) ORDER FOR PROTECTION BY PUBLICATION (MINN. STAT 518B.01, SUBD. 8)

State of Minnesota
County Isanti
District Court
Judicial District: 10
Court File Number: 30-FA-17-5
Case Type: Domestic Abuse
In the Matter of:
Janet Gwen Ross,
Petition
vs
Jamie Fuhol Rawson,
Respondent
To Respondent named above:
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an Ex Parte Order for Protection has been issued in the above matter. You may request a hearing if you contact the court administrators office within 12 days of the date of publication of this notice. You may obtain a copy of the Ex Parte Order for Protection, and the form to request a hearing from the court administrators office at the following address:
555 18th Ave SW
Cambridge MN 55008
Failure to request a hearing or to obtain a copy of the Ex Parte Order will not be a defense to prosecution for violation of the Courts order.
Dated: January 20, 2017
/s/ Beverly Harren,
Court Administrator
Published in the
Isanti County News
January 25, 2017
646059