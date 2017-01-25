Notice of Court Hearings – NOTICE OF ISSUANCE OF EMERGENCY (EX PARTE) ORDER FOR PROTECTION BY PUBLICATION (MINN. STAT 518B.01, SUBD. 8)

State of Minnesota

County Isanti

District Court

Judicial District: 10

Court File Number: 30-FA-17-5

Case Type: Domestic Abuse

In the Matter of:

Janet Gwen Ross,

Petition

vs

Jamie Fuhol Rawson,

Respondent

To Respondent named above:

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an Ex Parte Order for Protection has been issued in the above matter. You may request a hearing if you contact the court administrators office within 12 days of the date of publication of this notice. You may obtain a copy of the Ex Parte Order for Protection, and the form to request a hearing from the court administrators office at the following address:

555 18th Ave SW

Cambridge MN 55008

Failure to request a hearing or to obtain a copy of the Ex Parte Order will not be a defense to prosecution for violation of the Courts order.

Dated: January 20, 2017

/s/ Beverly Harren,

Court Administrator

Published in the

Isanti County News

January 25, 2017

646059