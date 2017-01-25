Notice of Court Hearings – NOTICE OF HEARING

BY PUBLICATION
(Minor Name Change) Minn. Stat. 259.10
State of Minnesota
County Isanti
District Court
Judicial District: Tenth
Court File Number: 30-CV-17-10
Case Type: Name Change
In the Matter of the Application of:
Cynthia Kaye Marx
On Behalf of:
Talisia Elliahna Pettibone
For a Change of Name to:
Talisia Anne Marx
TO: Donald Marx-Parent
1125 245th Ave. NW
Isanti, MN 55040
Last known address.
An Application for Name Change has been filed by Cynthia Kaye Marx for a change of name for the minor child(ren) Talisia Elliahna Pettibone to Talisia Anne Marx
A hearing on this Application will be held at 555 18th Ave. SW, Cambridge, MN 55008 on February 27, at 9:00 a.m.
You may obtain a copy of the Application for Name Change from Isanti County Courts 555 18th Ave. SW, Cambridge, MN 55008
If you do not appear at the scheduled hearing, the Petitioners Application for a Name Change for the minor child(ren) may be granted.
Dated: January 19, 2017
Tracy Gullerud
Court Administrator
By: Beverly Harren
Deputy
Published in the
Isanti County News
January 25, February 1, 8, 2017
645537