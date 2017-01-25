Cynthia Johnson

Cynthia L Johnson, 64, from Cambridge MN, passed away on Jan. 20th, 2017 after a short battle with cancer.

Cindy was born in Oshkosh WI, to parents Gordon and Carole Cell. Cindy graduated from Revere High School in Ohio. She retired after a career in purchasing and general office duties. After retirement, Cindy enjoyed watching the wildlife of the lake from the deck and patio windows. Cindy especially loved to do whatever she could for her twin grandchildren.

Cindy is survived by her husband Vern, of Cambridge MN, daughter Jodi Fredrickson of Isanti, MN, and grandchildren Austin Olson, Paige Fredrickson and Madison Fredrickson. Cindy is also survived by her parents Gordon and Carole Cell, and brothers Craig Cell, Brad (Sue) Cell, Keith Cell, Gary (Penny) Cell, and Rod Cell and numerous nieces and nephews.

Cindy is preceded in death by her son, James Nesbitt, grandson Connor Fredrickson, infant brother Jeff, and her maternal grandparents.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM, on Saturday Jan 28th,2017 at Joy Lutheran Church in Cambridge MN, with a visitation taking place for an hour prior to the service.