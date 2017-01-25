Public Notices

County – ISANTI COUNTY, MINNESOTA SUMMARY PUBLICATION OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE ANNUAL MEETING OF THE ISANTI COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Per Minnesota Statutes 375.12 Publication of Proceedings.

Meeting held on Wednesday, January 3, 2017 at 9:15 a.m. Government Center Boardroom

A detail of the entire minutes are available for public inspection in the Isanti County Administrators Office or by visiting our website at www.co.isanti.mn.us.

Members Present: Commissioners Morris, Warring, Anderson, Turnquist, Oslund

Members Absent: None

Others Present: K VanHooser, J Edblad, C Struss, B Wendorf, C Caulk, K Lakeberg, R Heilman, (Reporter: Blenenger, Stickels)

O0o At 9:15 a.m., the meeting was called to order by K VanHooser, County Administrator, leading the assembly in the Pledge of Allegiance.

O0o K VanHooser, County Administrator, called for the election of the County Board Chairperson for 2017.

17/01-01 Morris/Oslund to nominate T Turnquist for Chair of the County Board for 2017. Carried.

O0o K VanHooser, County Administrator, turned the meeting over to County Board Chairperson Turnquist.

17/01-02 Anderson/Warring to nominate D Oslund for Vice Chair of the County Board for 2017. Carried.

O0o The Oath of Office was administered by C Struss to County Assessor M Moen, Commissioner G Anderson, Commissioner T Turnquist, and Commissioner M Warring.

O0o Public Comment Session. There was no public comment.

17/01-03 Oslund/Warring to approve the agenda with the following additions: 13-A. Approve Final Payment to Century Fence Company; 13-B. Approve East Central Electric Payment; 13.C. Request to Lease Vehicle; and the acknowledgement of the retirement of B Baar, Deputy County Administrator/Human Resources Director. Carried.

17/01-04 Morris/Anderson to approve the minutes of the 12-21-2016 County Board meeting. Carried.

17/01-05 Warring/Anderson to approve payment to MCIT for Workers Compensation Insurance in the amount of $202,145; and for Property/Casualty Insurance in the amount of $200,214. Carried.

17/01-06 Morris/Oslund to approve the Isanti County Board of Commissioners Operating Guidelines for 2017. Carried.

17/01-07 Oslund/Morris to set the 2017 County Board meeting dates for the first and third Wednesday of every month at 9:00 a.m. in the Isanti County Boardroom. Carried.

17/01-08 Morris/Warring to approve the County Board 2017 Committee of the Whole work session meeting dates schedule as follows (on file). Carried.

17/01-09 Morris/Oslund to approve the 2017 Community Organization Payments as follows (on file). Carried.

17/01-10 Oslund/Anderson to approve the following Community Health Board actions (on file). Carried.

17/01-11 Anderson/Oslund to amend the start date for part-time Bus Driver S Elliott from 12-29-2016 to 12-22-2016. Carried.

O0o Commissioners provided various committee reports.

17/01-12 Morris/Warring to accept the resignation of H Sward, County Recorder I, effective 1-11-2017. Carried.

17/01-13 Oslund/Anderson to ratify the hire (through internal transfer) of H Sward, Deputy Auditor-Treasurer II – Accounting Coordinator, effective 01-12-2017. Carried.

17/01-14 Warring/Morris to approve the Per Diem Policy with the revision to Section 19.07. Carried.

O0o At this time, C Struss, Auditor-Treasurer, presented the Government Finance Officers Association Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting which was awarded to the Isanti County Auditor-Treasurer. It was further indicated that this is the eighth consecutive year Isanti County has received this award.

17/01-15 Anderson/Oslund to ratify the appointment of A Backstrom as Assistant County Attorney I, effective 1-23-2017. Carried.

17/01-16 Morris/Warring to set a public hearing on 1-18-2017 at 9:30 a.m. in the County Board Room for the purpose of adopting the 2017 County Fee Schedule. Carried.

O0o At this time, the County Board of Commissioners acknowledged the retirement of B Baar as Deputy County Administrator/Human Resources Director and her 44 years of dedicated service to Isanti County.

17/01-17 Warring/Anderson to appoint Commissioner Oslund to represent the Isanti County Board throughout the process of completing the Isanti County Trail and Bikeway Master Plan. Carried.

17/01-18 Turnquist/Warring to appoint Commissioner Morris to represent the Isanti County Board throughout the process of completing the Isanti County Trail and Bikeway Master Plan. Carried.

17/01-19 Morris/Oslund to approve the following 2017 Committee Appointments as submitted (on file). Carried.

17/01-20 Warring/Anderson to award the 2017 County legal publication bid to the Isanti County News at an index price of .2562. Carried.

17/01-21 Morris/Oslund to approve final payment to Century Fence Company in the amount of $7,618.65 for Contract No. 1603. Carried.

17/01-22 Oslund/Anderson to approve payment to East Central Electric in the amount of $74,145.00 for Project No. SP 030-609-009. Carried.

17/01-23 Anderson/Warring to authorize the County Highway Department to lease a 4×4 pickup truck. Carried.

17/01-24 Anderson/Warring to authorize the County Sheriffs Department to lease a vehicle. Carried.

17/01-25 Morris/Warring to approve the contract between Isanti County Family Services acting as Fiscal Host for the Adult Mental Health Initiative and Ripley Richard Real Estate Development Services, LLC. Carried.

17/01-26 Oslund/Morris to adjourn (10:31 a.m.). Carried.

Kevin VanHooser, County Administrator

By: Sharon Katka, Office Manager/Personnel Technician

