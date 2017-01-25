County – ISANTI COUNTY, MINNESOTA

SUMMARY PUBLICATION OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE ANNUAL MEETING OF THE ISANTI COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Per Minnesota Statutes 375.12 Publication of Proceedings.

Meeting held on Wednesday, December 21, 2016, at 9:00 a.m. Government Center Boardroom

A detail of the entire minutes are available for public inspection in the Isanti County Administrators Office or by visiting our website at www.co.isanti.mn.us.

Members Present: Chairperson Morris; Commissioners Anderson, Oslund, Turnquist, Warring

Members Absent: None

Others Present: K Lakeberg, C Struss, T Buttacavoli, C Caulk, R Heilman, T Bergloff, D Wotachek, C Rempp (Reporter: Bleninger)

O0o Chairperson Morris convened the meeting and led the assembly in the Pledge of Allegiance.

O0o Public Comment Session. There was no public comment.

16/12-42 Warring/Anderson to approve the agenda with the following additions: A. 10. Approve the 2017 Safe Cab Contract with MN Safe Ride; Misc.: Accept the Resignation of D Natoli, Assistant County Attorney, effective 1-7-2017. Carried.

16/12-43 Oslund/Turnquist to approve the minutes of the 12-7-2016 County Board meeting. Carried.

16/12-44 Turnquist/Oslund to set the annual EDA meeting for 1-24-2017 in the Isanti County Boardroom. Carried.

16/12-45 Oslund/Warring to approve extending the following amendments for 2017 to the Isanti County Personnel Policy Section 10.4 Voluntary Leave of Absence Without Pay (on file). Carried.

16/12-46 Warring/Oslund to approve the following claims and warrants:

Revenue

Two hundred fifty (250) claims less than $2000 were approved totaling $97,081.41

Total Revenue $ 446,984.20

Road and Bridge

Forty-eight (48) claims less than $2000 were approved totaling $18,992.56

Total Road and Bridge $1,248,966.20

Capital Projects – Dispatch Center

Six (6) claims less than $2000 were approved totaling $4,410.39

Total Capital Projects – Dispatch Center $ 475,303.69

Carried.

16/12-47 Turnquist/Oslund to approve the following 2017 AMC Policy Committee Appointments (on file). Carried.

16/12-48 Anderson/Warring to approve the resignation of M Ostwald, temporary Probation Officer, effective 11-29-2016. Carried.

O0o Commissioners provided various committee reports.

16/12-49 Turnquist/Oslund to approve the 2017 Budget in the amount of $41,865,755 as follows (on file). Carried.

16/12-50 Anderson/Warring to approve the 2017 Levy in the amount of $19,356,931 as follows (on file). Carried.

16/12-51 Turnquist/Oslund to approve the final Green Lake Improvement District tax levy in the amount of $17,800 for taxes payable in 2017. Carried.

O0o Set Public Hearing Adopting the 2017 County Fee Schedule for 1-18-2017 at 9:30 a.m. was tabled until 2017 meetings are set.

16/12-52 Oslund/Turnquist to approve regular full-time status for A Burhite, Deputy Auditor-Treasurer I, effective 12-20-2016. Carried.

16/12-53 Warring/Oslund to approve the following ACCEPTANCE OF DONATION TO ISANTI COUNTY (on file). Carried.

16/12-54 Turnquist/Anderson to approve the following 2016 Year End Budget Amendments (on file). Carried.

16/12-55 Warring/Anderson to approve the following RESOLUTION COMMITTING FUND BALANCE IN ACCORDANCE WITH GASB 54 (on file). Carried.

16/12-56 Oslund/Turnquist to adopt the revised Fund Balance and Net Position Policy. Carried.

16/12-57 Turnquist/Oslund to adopt the Purchasing and Disbursements Policy. Carried.

16/12-58 Warring/Oslund to approve the payment of the invoice for Auditor-Treasurer department staff time from the Forfeited Tax Sale Fund. Carried.

16/12-59 Oslund/Turnquist to approve the following 2017 Tobacco Licenses (on file). Carried.

16/12-60 Warring/Anderson, to accept the resignation of D Natoli, Assistant County Attorney, effective 1-17-2017. Carried.

16/12-61 Anderson/Warring to ratify the hire of the following part-time Correctional Officers: B Linberger effective, 12-13-2016; D Swanson, effective 12-14-2016; J Szczech, effective 12-15-2016; and J Kohl, effective 12-16-2016. Carried.

16/12-62 Anderson/Warring to approve payment to Leaf Construction for Range Improvements in the amount of $17,125.00. Carried.

16/12-63 Oslund/Turnquist to approve the following utility permits (on file). Carried.

16/12-64 Warring/Oslund to accept the retirement of P Pearson, Highway Technician III, effective 1-24-2017. Carried.

16/12-65 Warring/Oslund to accept the resignation of S Witkowski, Highway Administrative Assistant I, effective 1-18-2017. Carried.

16/12-66 Turnquist/Oslund to approve payment to East Central Sanitation in the amount of $4200 for materials recycled and marketed; further said funds to come from SCORE. Carried.

16/12-67 Turnquist/Oslund to approve the following Planning Commission Action #1 (on file). Carried.

O0o D Wotachek, Wetland Specialist/Water Plan Coordinator, presented a presentation to the County Board on the 2017 Aquatic Invasive Species Inspection Plan.

16/12-68 Anderson/Warring to approve the 2017 Aquatic Invasive Species Prevention Plan for Isanti County as presented to the Board. Carried.

O0o M Jensen, Isanti County Fiscal Supervisor, presented his agencys monthly financial report to the Board.

16/12-69 Turnquist/Oslund to approve regular full-time status of J Slothouber, Office Support Specialist, effective 1-7-2017. Carried.

16/12-70 Anderson/Warring to approve regular full-time status of V Thunstrom, Office Support Specialist, effective 1-14-2017. Carried.

16/12-71 Oslund/Turnquist to approve regular full-time status of S Grife, Office Support Specialist, effective 1-19-2017. Carried.

16/12-72 Anderson/Warring to approve R Peterson to accrue over 40 hours of compensatory time going into 2017 with a plan for it to be exhausted by March 15, 2017. Carried.

16/12-73 Oslund/Turnquist to approve the contract between Isanti County Family Services and Teen Focus Recovery Center. Carried.

16/12-74 Oslund/Turnquist to approve the contract between Isanti County Family Services and Therapeutic Services Agency, Inc. Carried.

16/12-75 Oslund/Turnquist to approve the contract between Isanti County Family Services and Country Services, Inc. Carried.

16/12-76 Oslund/Turnquist to approve the contract between Isanti County Family Services acting as Fiscal Host for Mental Health Initiative and Aitkin County HRA. Carried.

16/12-77 Oslund/Turnquist to approve the contract between Isanti County Family Services acting as Fiscal Host for Mental Health Initiative and Steve Hansberry. Carried.

16/12-78 Oslund/Turnquist to approve the contract between Isanti County Family Services acting as Fiscal Host for Mental Health Initiative and Kanabec County. Carried.

16/12-79 Oslund/Turnquist to approve the contract between Isanti County Family Services acting as Fiscal Host for Mental Health Initiative and PHASE, Inc. Carried.

16/12-80 Oslund/Turnquist to approve the contract between Isanti County Family Services acting as Fiscal Host for Mental Health Initiative and Linwood Group Meetings. Carried.

16/12-81 Oslund/Turnquist to approve the contract between Isanti County Family Services acting as Fiscal Host for Mental Health Initiative and Light House Child and Family Services. Carried.

16/12-82 Oslund/Turnquist to approve the contract between Isanti County Family Services acting as Fiscal Host for Mental Health Initiative and Ripley Richard Real Estate Development. Carried.

16/12-83 Oslund/Turnquist to approve the contract between Isanti County Family Services acting as Fiscal Host for Mental Health Initiative and Central Minnesota Housing Partnership. Carried.

16/12-84 Oslund/Turnquist to approve the contract between Isanti County Family Services acting as Fiscal Host for Mental Health Initiative and Rise, Inc. Carried.

16/12-85 Oslund/Turnquist to approve the contract between Isanti County Family Services acting as Fiscal Host for Regional Crisis Services and Canvas Health. Carried.

16/12-86 Oslund/Turnquist to approve the State of Minnesota County Grant Contract to provide Adult and Childrens Mental Health Crisis Services. Carried.

SOCIAL WELFARE ACTIONS

O0o The Board was advised that the number of Income Maintenance cases as shown by the MAXIS system as of November 30, 2016, was 2,719.

16/12-87 Warring/Anderson to approve Family Services (Social Welfare Actions) and approve the following claims.

Seventy-three (73) claims less than $2000 were approved totaling $38,044.34

Total Family Services $ 1,402,750.22

16/12-88 Warring/Oslund to approve to ratify the hire of K Ek, full-time Transit Account Clerk, effective 12-29-2016. Carried.

16/12-89 Anderson/Oslund to approve to ratify the hire of J Ploetz, intermittent part-time Bus Driver, effective 12-20-2016. Carried.

16/12-90 Oslund/Turnquist to approve to ratify the hire of S Elliott, intermittent part-time Bus Driver, effective 12-29-2016. Carried.

16/12-91 Oslund/Turnquist to approve payment to AMC for 2017 Annual Dues in the amount of $14,790. Carried.

16/12-92 Warring/Anderson to approve the 2017 contract between Isanti County and Safe Cab Services and subsequent payment in the amount of $1800. Carried.

16/12-93 Oslund/Turnquist to adjourn (10:48 a.m.). Carried.

Kevin VanHooser, County Administrator

By: Sharon Katka, Office Manager/Personnel Technician

Published in the

Isanti County News

January 25, 2017

645815

http://isanticountynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/01/645815-1.pdf